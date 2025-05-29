Eden Expands Metabolic Health Access Services With NAD+ Via Injections, Patch, And Nasal-Spray Formats
Through Eden's platform, adults in all 50 states can access clinician consultations to determine if NAD+ is appropriate for their individual needs. Provider-guided protocols may include non-oral formats that are intended to support general wellness, particularly cellular functions related to metabolism and healthy aging. These offerings are available through licensed providers and compounding pharmacies, and are not approved by the FDA for any disease-specific use.
"Many people are exploring NAD+ as a supplement to support cellular processes associated with energy metabolism and aging," said Adam McBride, CEO and co-founder of Eden. "Our platform ensures this exploration happens under clinician supervision, with flexibility and accountability."
"We believe access and accountability go hand in hand," said Josh Khan, president and co-founder of Eden. "Our network partner providers set realistic expectations. While some individuals may report subjective improvements over time, outcomes vary widely and depend on many personal and clinical factors. Providers monitor patient response and adjust protocols based on evolving research and patient goals."
Monthly plans begin at $119, terms apply. Existing Eden members can discuss NAD+ options during routine check-ins. Learn more at tryeden .
About Eden
Eden is a health company that connects individuals with licensed doctors, compounding pharmacies, and nutrition solutions designed to support metabolic health. Through a seamless online experience, Eden helps patients explore personalized treatment options, offering a convenient approach to overall wellness support.
Disclaimer: NAD+ formulations accessed through Eden's network are available via licensed healthcare providers and compounding pharmacies. These compounds are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.
