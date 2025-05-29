Veeva Pulse Report Finds Content-Driven Engagement Lags Despite Proven Boost To Treatment Adoption

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Content-driven healthcare professional (HCP) engagement more than doubles treatment adoption. Despite proven effectiveness, there is a disconnect between creation and field execution, suggesting a stronger emphasis on volume over engagement. Field teams leverage content in less than half of HCP meetings and nearly 80% of what's approved is rarely or never used. Leveraging AI to accelerate engagement by surfacing the most relevant content, providing context, and identifying opportunities for the field to use it is crucial for more effective customer conversations.

"Just because you can create more content doesn't always mean you should. Your content strategy should be in service of your business goals. While personalized content can help achieve those goals, greater content volume is a side effect, not the goal," said Kara Hansen, director of product management, content, and digital asset management at Genentech.

Latest analysis from Veeva Pulse shows:



Content remains underused in field engagement: Field teams share materials in fewer than half of customer interactions, with nearly 80% of approved content rarely or never used, showing content creation and field execution remain disconnected.



Relevant, timely content extends conversations: Content-driven HCP engagements double treatment starts while extending conversations. Time between meetings is shortened by up to 25% increasing the likelihood of a follow-up by up to 20%.

Engagement, not creation, is the ultimate content goal: While GenAI can reduce content creation costs by 30-50% and speed production by over 20%1, more content can increase noise for HCPs facing mountains of information. By prioritizing engagement use cases, AI can connect the dots across previous engagements and treatment inflection points to surface key materials for the field to use at the right moment.

"The onset of AI is expected to spur content creation and speed, but even greater focus will shift to measuring what's truly effective and moving the needle with HCPs," said Aaron Bean, vice president of Veeva business consulting, Europe. "Harnessing AI to activate content with the greatest impact in the moment of need will give field teams an advantage, aligning content strategy with field execution for more relevant, long-term engagement."

About the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report

Analyzing over 600 million HCP interactions and activities annually from more than 80% of commercial biopharma field teams worldwide, the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report is the largest industry benchmark of its kind on HCP engagement. The analysis compiles real-time transactional data recorded in Veeva CRM and Veeva data products to deliver a view of engagement activity across life sciences. Indexed by Veeva quarterly, the data will help companies effectively and accurately benchmark performance to set the right, actionable goals for continued growth and impact.

Additional Information

For more on the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, visit: veeva/eu/FieldTrends Learn more about Veeva Business Consulting: veeva/BusinessConsulting Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation , Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva/eu .

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec .

1 Generative AI in the pharmaceutical industry: Moving from hype to reality, McKinsey & Company, Jan. 2024

