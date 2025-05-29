Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Donut Worry, Be Happy: 7-Eleven, Inc. Rolls Out 50-Cent Glazed Donuts For National Donut Day

2025-05-29 07:16:42
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For one day only, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can grab a classic glazed donut for just 50-cents at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes® locations. What better way to celebrate sweet treat o'clock?

Afraid of missing the one-day deal? There's still plenty to enjoy. The same fluffy, perfectly glazed donuts are available for $1 until June 24.** For those more interested in starting their morning on a savory note, participating Speedy Café® locations are offering a buy one, get one free deal on grilled Breakfast Wraps made with fluffy eggs, melted cheese and hearty protein such as sausage or bacon. ***

"At 7-Eleven, bakery is all about delivering a delicious, fresh experience that fits seamlessly into our customers' busy lives," said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President of Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. "We're committed to delivering fresh, high-quality options that help make breakfast time more enjoyable, offering our customers more reasons to choose 7-Eleven as part of their morning routine."

From tried-and-true favorites like classic glazed and chocolate frosting to unique creations like the Mangonada or Mystery donuts, 7-Eleven, Inc. offers a lineup of new and exciting flavors all year long!

*Valid on 6/6/2025 only. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Valid on 4/30/25-6/24/2025. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

***Valid on 4/30/25-6/24/2025. Discount applicable at Speedy Café locations only. Plus tax where applicable. ©2025 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at .

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

