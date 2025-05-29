Oyster Consulting LLC Advises Cutter & Company In Acquisition By Prospera Financial Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Broker-dealer leverages Oyster Consulting's regulatory and strategic expertise to support successful transition

RICHMOND, Va., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting is proud to announce its role in advising Cutter & Company in its recent acquisition by Dallas-based Prospera Financial Services. The transaction marks a strategic move that brings together two respected independent broker-dealers and underscores the ongoing trend of consolidation across the wealth management industry.

Cutter & Company, based in St. Louis, Missouri with approximately $2 billion in total client assets, 40 advisors and 12 employees, has built a strong reputation for delivering client-focused financial services for nearly four decades. In partnering with Prospera, the firm will benefit from enhanced resources, expanded technology infrastructure, and continued support for its financial professionals-strengthening the long-term value provided to clients.

Oyster Consulting provided strategic guidance throughout the transaction, leveraging its deep industry expertise in broker-dealer operations and compliance.

“We're pleased to have supported Cutter & Company during this important transaction,” said Buddy Doyle, CEO and Founder of Oyster Consulting.“This acquisition represents a strong alignment of culture, vision, and service, and we're proud to have helped facilitate a successful outcome.”

“This acquisition reflects the broader consolidation trend we're seeing across the industry, as firms seek partners that can enhance scale, technology, and advisor support,” said David Williams, Managing Director at Oyster Consulting.“It was a privilege to help guide Cutter & Company through a transaction that positions them for continued growth and long-term success.”

This collaboration highlights Oyster's continued commitment to providing practical, expert advice to broker-dealers, investment advisors, and financial institutions during critical periods of growth, restructuring, or strategic transformation.

About Oyster Consulting

Oyster Consulting provides financial services firms with consulting, outsourcing, and software solutions across compliance, operations, strategy, and technology. Oyster's experienced industry professionals help clients navigate today's complex regulatory environment and implement strategies to support growth and operational resiliency.

Contact

David Williams

Managing Director,

Head of Business Development

...

804.965.5400