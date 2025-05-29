Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024 By Valeo: Analysis Of Rates Across AMLAW 200, Non-AMLAW And Magic Circle By Overall And Individual Practice Areas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2024 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" has been added tooffering.

The Valeo 2024 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) of law firms in the AMLAW 200, non-AMLAW and Magic Circle by overall and individual practice areas (litigation and transactional). The report gives users real-time insight into the first rate changes of 2024 versus 2023. The rate data and related details of this report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.

Research and Reporting Methodology

The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.

In the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.

All data for the Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Year.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.

The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Key Topics Covered

Section 1: Rates by AMLAW Groups

AMLAW 1–10



Overall

Practice Areas



Antitrust



Commercial Litigation



Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities



Patent Supreme Court & Appellate

AMLAW 1–25



Overall

Practice Areas



Antitrust



Commercial Litigation



Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities



Patent



Public Sector Bond Counsel



Public Sector Financial Counsel



Supreme Court & Appellate Tax

AMLAW 1–50



Overall

Practice Areas



Antitrust



Commercial Litigation



Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities



Employee Benefits



Fiduciary



Investment Management



Patent



Private Equity



Public Sector Bond Counsel



Public Sector Financial Counsel



Public Sector Pensions Counsel



Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel



Supreme Court & Appellate Tax

AMLAW 51–100



Overall

Practice Areas



Capital Markets



Commercial Litigation



Construction



Copyright



Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities



Electronic Discovery



Finance



General Liability



Government Contracts



Investment Management



Labor & Employment



Mergers & Acquisitions



Real Estate Tax

AMLAW 1–100



Overall

Practice Areas



Antitrust



Capital Markets



Commercial Litigation



Construction



Copyright



Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities



Electronic Discovery



Employee Benefits



Fiduciary



Finance



General Liability



Government Contracts



Investment Management



Labor & Employment



Mergers & Acquisitions



Patent



Private Equity



Public Sector Bond Counsel



Public Sector Financial Counsel



Public Sector Pensions Counsel



Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel



Real Estate



Supreme Court & Appellate Tax

AMLAW 101–200



Overall

Practice Areas



Arbitration/Mediation



Capital Markets



Class Action



Commercial Litigation



Contracts



Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities



Electronic Discovery



Employee Benefits



Energy



Environmental



Finance



Intellectual Property



International Trade



Investment Management



Labor & Employment



Maritime



Mergers & Acquisitions



Patent Prosecution



Public Sector Benefits Counsel



Public Sector Litigation Counsel



Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel



Public Sector Transportation Counsel



Real Estate



Regulatory



Securities



Tax



Technical Support



Trademark Water

AMLAW 200



Overall

Practice Areas



Antitrust



Arbitration/Mediation



Capital Markets



Class Action



Commercial Litigation



Construction



Contracts



Copyright



Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities



Electronic Discovery



Employee Benefits



Energy



Environmental



Fiduciary



Finance



General Liability



Government Contracts



Intellectual Property



International Trade



Investment Management



Labor & Employment



Maritime



Mergers & Acquisitions



Patent



Patent Prosecution



Private Equity



Public Sector Benefits Counsel



Public Sector Bond Counsel



Public Sector Financial Counsel



Public Sector Litigation Counsel



Public Sector Pensions Counsel



Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel



Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel



Public Sector Transportation Counsel



Real Estate



Regulatory



Securities



Supreme Court & Appellate



Tax



Technical Support



Trademark Water

Non-AMLAW



Overall

Practice Areas



Administrative



Administrative Support



Case Management



Commercial Litigation



Communications



Construction



Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities



Electronic Discovery



Eminent Domain/Inverse Condemnation



Energy



Environmental



Equities



Finance



Government Affairs/Government Relations



Human Resources/Personnel



Infrastructure



Insurance



Labor & Employment



Land Use, Zoning, & Development



Mergers & Acquisitions



Practice Development



Project Management



Public Sector Environmental & Land Use Counsel



Public Sector General Counsel



Public Sector Healthcare Counsel



Public Sector Labor Counsel



Public Sector Litigation Counsel



Public Sector Municipal Counsel



Public Sector Pensions Counsel



Public Sector Procurement Counsel



Public Sector Project Finance Counsel



Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel



Public Sector Public Lands Counsel



Public Sector Public Works



Public Sector Public-Private Partnerships



Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel



Real Estate



Tax



Technical Support



Transactional Water

Section 2: Rates by Individual Firms



Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

Allen & Overy

Alston & Bird

ArentFox Schiff

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

Baker Botts

BakerHostetler

Baker McKenzie

Barnes & Thornburg

Benesch

Blank Rome

Boies Schiller Flexner

Bracewell

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Brown Rudnick

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Buchalter

Buckley

Butler Snow

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Cahill Gordon & Reindel

Clark Hill

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Clifford Chance

Cooley

Covington & Burling

Cravath, Swaine & Moore

Crowell & Moring

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Davis Wright Tremaine

Day Pitney

Debevoise & Plimpton

Dechert

Dentons

DLA Piper

Dorsey & Whitney

Duane Morris

Epstein Becker & Green

Eversheds Sutherland

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

Fenwick & West

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

Fish & Richardson

Foley & Lardner

Foley Hoag

Fox Rothschild

Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson

Frost Brown Todd

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Goodwin Procter

Greenberg Traurig

Greenspoon Marder

Gunderson Dettmer

Haynes and Boone

Hinshaw & Culbertson

Hogan Lovells

Holland & Hart

Holland & Knight

Honigman

Hueston Hennigan

Hughes Hubbard & Reed

Hunton Andrews Kurth

Ice Miller

Jackson Lewis

Jenner & Block

Jones Day

K&L Gates

Kasowitz Benson Torres

Katten Muchin Rosenman

Kelley Drye & Warren

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

King & Spalding

Kirkland & Ellis

Kleinberg Kaplan

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Kutak Rock

Latham & Watkins

LeClairRyan

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Littler Mendelson

Locke Lord

Loeb & Loeb

Lowenstein Sandler

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

Mayer Brown

McCarter & English

McDermott Will & Emery

Milbank

Miller Canfield

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Morrison & Foerster

Munger, Tolles & Olson

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

Nixon Peabody

Norton Rose Fulbright

O'Melveny & Myers

Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Paul Hastings

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Perkins Coie

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

Polsinelli

Proskauer Rose

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Reed Smith

Ropes & Gray

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Seyfarth Shaw

Shearman & Sterling

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Sidley Austin

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Snell & Wilmer

Spencer Fane

Squire Patton Boggs

Steptoe & Johnson PLC

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan

Sullivan & Cromwell

Thompson Coburn

Thompson Hine

Troutman Pepper

Tucker Ellis

Venable

Vinson & Elkins

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

White & Case

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

WilmerHale

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Winston & Strawn Womble Bond Dickinson

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900