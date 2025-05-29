Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2024 By Valeo: Analysis Of Rates Across AMLAW 200, Non-AMLAW And Magic Circle By Overall And Individual Practice Areas
The Valeo 2024 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since graduation year, Partner - 24 years and less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more and Associate - 4 years and less) of law firms in the AMLAW 200, non-AMLAW and Magic Circle by overall and individual practice areas (litigation and transactional). The report gives users real-time insight into the first rate changes of 2024 versus 2023. The rate data and related details of this report were taken directly from the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rate and LPM Pricing Platform.
Research and Reporting Methodology
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 2,500 law firms representing over 20,000 companies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our user community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
All data for the Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are listed as Average Billed Rates by Firm, Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Year.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the publisher researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.
The practice of law is global and although most hourly rate data is from public sources in the United States, the publisher captures hourly rates for attorneys in 62 countries and denominated in 11 currencies.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Rates by AMLAW Groups
AMLAW 1–10
- Overall Practice Areas
- Antitrust Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Patent Supreme Court & Appellate
AMLAW 1–25
- Overall Practice Areas
- Antitrust Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Patent Public Sector Bond Counsel Public Sector Financial Counsel Supreme Court & Appellate Tax
AMLAW 1–50
- Overall Practice Areas
- Antitrust Commercial Litigation Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Employee Benefits Fiduciary Investment Management Patent Private Equity Public Sector Bond Counsel Public Sector Financial Counsel Public Sector Pensions Counsel Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel Supreme Court & Appellate Tax
AMLAW 51–100
- Overall Practice Areas
- Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Construction Copyright Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Electronic Discovery Finance General Liability Government Contracts Investment Management Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Real Estate Tax
AMLAW 1–100
- Overall Practice Areas
- Antitrust Capital Markets Commercial Litigation Construction Copyright Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Electronic Discovery Employee Benefits Fiduciary Finance General Liability Government Contracts Investment Management Labor & Employment Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Private Equity Public Sector Bond Counsel Public Sector Financial Counsel Public Sector Pensions Counsel Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel Real Estate Supreme Court & Appellate Tax
AMLAW 101–200
- Overall Practice Areas
- Arbitration/Mediation Capital Markets Class Action Commercial Litigation Contracts Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Electronic Discovery Employee Benefits Energy Environmental Finance Intellectual Property International Trade Investment Management Labor & Employment Maritime Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Prosecution Public Sector Benefits Counsel Public Sector Litigation Counsel Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel Public Sector Transportation Counsel Real Estate Regulatory Securities Tax Technical Support Trademark Water
AMLAW 200
- Overall Practice Areas
- Antitrust Arbitration/Mediation Capital Markets Class Action Commercial Litigation Construction Contracts Copyright Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Electronic Discovery Employee Benefits Energy Environmental Fiduciary Finance General Liability Government Contracts Intellectual Property International Trade Investment Management Labor & Employment Maritime Mergers & Acquisitions Patent Patent Prosecution Private Equity Public Sector Benefits Counsel Public Sector Bond Counsel Public Sector Financial Counsel Public Sector Litigation Counsel Public Sector Pensions Counsel Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel Public Sector Transportation Counsel Real Estate Regulatory Securities Supreme Court & Appellate Tax Technical Support Trademark Water
Non-AMLAW
- Overall Practice Areas
- Administrative Administrative Support Case Management Commercial Litigation Communications Construction Corporate/Corporate Transactions & Securities Electronic Discovery Eminent Domain/Inverse Condemnation Energy Environmental Equities Finance Government Affairs/Government Relations Human Resources/Personnel Infrastructure Insurance Labor & Employment Land Use, Zoning, & Development Mergers & Acquisitions Practice Development Project Management Public Sector Environmental & Land Use Counsel Public Sector General Counsel Public Sector Healthcare Counsel Public Sector Labor Counsel Public Sector Litigation Counsel Public Sector Municipal Counsel Public Sector Pensions Counsel Public Sector Procurement Counsel Public Sector Project Finance Counsel Public Sector Public Agencies Counsel Public Sector Public Lands Counsel Public Sector Public Works Public Sector Public-Private Partnerships Public Sector Retirement Plans Counsel Real Estate Tax Technical Support Transactional Water
Section 2: Rates by Individual Firms
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld Allen & Overy Alston & Bird ArentFox Schiff Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer Baker Botts BakerHostetler Baker McKenzie Barnes & Thornburg Benesch Blank Rome Boies Schiller Flexner Bracewell Bradley Arant Boult Cummings Brown Rudnick Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Buchalter Buckley Butler Snow Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft Cahill Gordon & Reindel Clark Hill Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton Clifford Chance Cooley Covington & Burling Cravath, Swaine & Moore Crowell & Moring Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle Davis Polk & Wardwell Davis Wright Tremaine Day Pitney Debevoise & Plimpton Dechert Dentons DLA Piper Dorsey & Whitney Duane Morris Epstein Becker & Green Eversheds Sutherland Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath Fenwick & West Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner Fish & Richardson Foley & Lardner Foley Hoag Fox Rothschild Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson Frost Brown Todd Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher Goodwin Procter Greenberg Traurig Greenspoon Marder Gunderson Dettmer Haynes and Boone Hinshaw & Culbertson Hogan Lovells Holland & Hart Holland & Knight Honigman Hueston Hennigan Hughes Hubbard & Reed Hunton Andrews Kurth Ice Miller Jackson Lewis Jenner & Block Jones Day K&L Gates Kasowitz Benson Torres Katten Muchin Rosenman Kelley Drye & Warren Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton King & Spalding Kirkland & Ellis Kleinberg Kaplan Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel Kutak Rock Latham & Watkins LeClairRyan Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith Littler Mendelson Locke Lord Loeb & Loeb Lowenstein Sandler Manatt, Phelps & Phillips Mayer Brown McCarter & English McDermott Will & Emery Milbank Miller Canfield Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo Morgan, Lewis & Bockius Morrison & Foerster Munger, Tolles & Olson Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough Nixon Peabody Norton Rose Fulbright O'Melveny & Myers Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Paul Hastings Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison Perkins Coie Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman Polsinelli Proskauer Rose Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan Reed Smith Ropes & Gray Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr Seyfarth Shaw Shearman & Sterling Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton Shook, Hardy & Bacon Sidley Austin Simpson Thacher & Bartlett Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom Snell & Wilmer Spencer Fane Squire Patton Boggs Steptoe & Johnson PLC Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Sullivan & Cromwell Thompson Coburn Thompson Hine Troutman Pepper Tucker Ellis Venable Vinson & Elkins Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz Weil, Gotshal & Manges White & Case Willkie Farr & Gallagher WilmerHale Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Winston & Strawn Womble Bond Dickinson
