Flow Capital Announces A US$5.0 Million Investment In Congruity 360

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) ("Flow Capital" or the"Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of a US$5.0 million senior note investment in Congruity 360, a leading provider of unstructured data management and risk mitigation solutions.

Congruity 360's Classify360 platform equips organizations with critical capabilities to understand, manage, and secure petabyte-scale unstructured data across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments. Its capabilities include data discovery and classification, identification of governance and compliance vulnerabilities, and automated workflows for remediation and infrastructure optimization.

Already trusted by Fortune 500 companies operating across the globe, Congruity 360 will use the capital to fuel continued product innovation and growth.

“The unstructured data management and classification market is thriving! We were impressed by Congruity 360's market and product momentum, particularly its automated governance workflow and the introduction of AI into the classification process,” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.“Given its high growth rate, Flow's covenant-light, founder-friendly capital was a perfect fit for Congruity 360's needs.”

“2025's wins have accelerated our product and GTM plans! We are excited to partner with Flow Capital,” said Brian Davidson, CEO of Congruity 360.

About Congruity 360

Congruity 360 delivers the only data management solution built on a foundation of classification, by experts in data storage and data privacy. The Classify360 platform is easy to implement, requires no outside consultants, and quickly analyzes and remediates your data at a petabyte scale in days, not weeks or months.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions dedicated to supporting high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion.

