Veson Nautical Expands IMOS Platform With AI-Powered Claims Management

BOSTON, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veson Nautical (Veson), a global leader in maritime data and freight management solutions, today announced the launch of IMOS X Claims CoCaptain, an AI-powered extension of claims management capabilities within IMOS designed to streamline the demurrage claims process.

For decades, Veson has partnered with clients worldwide to solve challenges and drive continuous innovation across the full freight management lifecycle through the IMOS Platform. One challenge that could not be ignored is claims management. Claims teams are often overwhelmed by manual processes and time-consuming document collection-spending the bulk of their time preparing to process claims rather than analyzing them. This burden only grows with large, complex cases, leaving even less time for strategic decision-making.

Developed using the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, Claims CoCaptain marks a significant evolution in managing claims. The solution automates time-intensive tasks, speeds up decision-making, and empowers analysts to focus on outcomes that drive business value. As part of the IMOS Platform, changes in Claims CoCaptain automatically update P&Ls, financial reporting and integrated systems throughout the claim lifecycle–providing a single end-to-end platform.

“Claims CoCaptain reflects our deep commitment to solving maritime challenges with technology that is both innovative and grounded in real-world workflows,” said Eric Christofferson, Chief Product Officer at Veson Nautical.“As the claims settlement process is a critical and costly part of the freight contract lifecycle, managing both from a single platform provides numerous efficiencies and reduces errors. The IMOS foundation and data will allow claims specialists and operators to more strategically manage the claims outcome.”

Built on IMOS. Powered by AI.

Claims CoCaptain is a module offered within the IMOS Platform, Veson's market-leading solution for commercial freight management and voyage execution, and is accessed through IMOS X, Veson's new, fast, and mobile-friendly user experience. It was developed with maritime claims teams in mind, drawing on twenty years of domain expertise and focused research and development.

Analysts typically spend countless hours reviewing statements of facts (SOFs), gathering timestamps, and calculating laytime-often across fragmented sources. Claims CoCaptain automates much of this manual work by using AI to organize and extract key data from emails and voyage documents in a centralized workspace. This enables analysts to concentrate on strategic aspects of the claim, improving accuracy, responsiveness, and overall outcomes.

Improving visibility and creating a decision advantage

Claims teams have long operated with limited visibility into the size, scope, and urgency of active claims-making it difficult to prioritize workloads and respond quickly. Claims CoCaptain solves this by centralizing information in one place and intelligently categorizing claims based on complexity and time sensitivity.

IMOS X Claims CoCaptain is now available to existing and new IMOS Platform clients. Learn more and request a demo at .

About Veson Nautical

Veson Nautical empowers the global maritime industry to navigate compounding complexity on all sides of the trade. Multi-jurisdictional regulations, geopolitical disruptions, decarbonization, cybersecurity threats, and more are forcing industry participants to recalibrate their risk tolerance. By combining trusted maritime data with built-for-purpose workflows, Veson gives clients the decision-making confidence to manage risk and maximize profit.

With a heritage of innovation and expertise across all maritime related contracts, Veson serves more than 38,000 users across 2,400 companies in more than 100 countries and is uniquely positioned to enable a decision advantage. Learn more at .

