Some BJP Leaders Ready To Join BRS, Claims BJP MLA
Raja Singh said that BRS MLC K. Kavitha has spoken the truth during her informal chat with the media.
"If BJP leaders get a big package, they will join the BRS," he said.
He claimed that BRS decides the candidates of the BJP and the constituencies they should contest from. This is what happened in the past, and as a result, the BJP suffered.
Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, stated that the BJP leaders were responsible for the party not coming to power in Telangana.
He claimed that party leaders and cadres were not opening their mouths due to fear of suspension from the party.
The controversial MLA has been targeting a section of the BJP leaders for the last few months. In March, he claimed that there was a conspiracy by his own party leaders to send him to jail. He alleged that these leaders instructed police to file cases against him under the Preventive Detention Act.
In the past, the BJP MLA expressed unhappiness over the choice of the party for the post of the party's state President and the leader of the legislature party.
Raja Singh's latest comments came soon after Kavitha alleged that an attempt is being made to hand over the BRS to the BJP.
The BRS MLC told the media that when she was in jail in the Delhi excise policy case, a proposal had come for the merger of the BRS with the BJP, and she had strongly opposed it.
She also claimed that attempts are being made for a merger through Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu.
Stating that there are covert agents in the BRS, she called for identifying and removing them from the party.
