United Arab Bank Partners With Emirates Face Recognition (EFR) To Launch A Seamless And Secure Digital Banking Experience Via Its New Mobile App

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) United Arab Emirates – May 30, 2025: United Arab Bank (UAB) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Emirates Face Recognition (EFR), a leading UAE-based technology provider of cutting-edge facial recognition and digital identity verification solutions.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Shirish Bhide, CEO of United Arab Bank; Mr. Emre Yalcin, Head of Retail Banking at United Arab Bank; and Mr. Zack Charkas, CEO of Emirates Face Recognition, Talha Khan, Head of Product at Emirates Face Recognition, along with senior executives from both organizations.

This agreement highlights UAB's commitment to providing best-in-class digital banking solutions and aligns with the Central Bank of the UAE's directives to adopt advanced technologies that enhance customer privacy, minimize fraud, and simplify digital services. Moreover, this initiative reflects UAB's continued dedication to innovation, regulatory compliance, and superior customer service.

“We are proud to partner with an innovative national company like Emirates Face Recognition, which shares our ambitions to deliver efficient, secure and fast banking solutions while supporting the UAE's transition to a digital-first lifestyle. This agreement represents a significant milestone in our digital transformation roadmap and reaffirms our commitment to innovation and customer-focused security.”

“Our partnership with EFR is a key milestone in delivering our vision of a seamless, secure, and fully integrated digital banking experience through our upcoming Mobile Banking App. By placing advanced biometric technologies at the core of our services, we are reshaping how customers engage with the bank ─ offering greater convenience, enhanced security, and peace of mind. This initiative also strengthens our ability to support customers throughout their financial journey, while ensuring full alignment with the highest regulatory and safety standards.”

“We are pleased to take part in the ambitious digital transformation journey led by United Arab Bank. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation and creating long-term value with a future-forward outlook. At EFR, we are committed to delivering trusted, secure and innovative solutions driven by a passion for excellence.”

“Our partnership with United Arab Bank reflects a shared commitment to purposeful innovation. We've worked closely to deliver a trusted, cutting-edge solution tailored to UAB's goals and client experience. It's been a true collaboration, and we look forward to building on this foundation to drive lasting impact together.”

Emirates Face Recognition is one of the UAE's leading national companies in the field of biometric verification and digital identity solutions. EFR serves both government and private sector entities with secure and seamless technologies that enhance service efficiency, reliability, and user trust.

This partnership precedes the upcoming launch of UAB's new Mobile Banking App, which will deliver a whole new customer experience, especially in instant account-opening, a wide range of digital services, and automated KYC updates. The new app will empower UAB customers to access services securely and conveniently without the need to visit a branch, offering a seamless, fully digital banking experience that meets the needs of today's always-connected lifestyle.