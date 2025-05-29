403
US Lawmakers Urge EU to Investigate Poland Elections
(MENAFN) American legislators have appealed to the European Commission to investigate suspected electoral misconduct in Poland, expressing apprehension about what they view as a partial stance leading up to the nation’s June 1 presidential runoff.
Their concerns were communicated in a formal message addressed to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
In their correspondence, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast and several colleagues voiced “profound alarm” about recent events they believe are “undermining the integrity of democratic processes” in Poland.
The message pointed to foreign-funded digital initiatives that appear to support liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.
It also criticized the Polish administration’s decision to withhold public funding from the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which is aligned with the opposition.
Central to their criticism were political advertisements that appeared to benefit Trzaskowski. These ads, reportedly underwritten by international backers, were promoted by Premier Donald Tusk’s Civic Coalition.
Earlier this month, Poland’s cybersecurity agency NASK raised concerns about paid Facebook promotions favoring Trzaskowski, which simultaneously targeted right-wing figures Karol Nawrocki and Slawomir Mentzen.
Although the precise origin of the financial backing remains uncertain, a Polish media outlet associated the digital campaign with a domestic non-profit tied to the Open Society Foundations, an organization linked to American Democratic benefactor George Soros.
The American lawmakers cautioned that the campaign “may have occurred in contravention of Polish law,” implying it could have breached legal boundaries.
