Russian defense conglomerate Rostec has mocked the European Union’s latest sanctions package, describing it as another ineffective move and labeling the EU “a champion of meaningless measures.”The comment came after the European Council approved its 17th round of sanctions targeting Russian individuals and entities, including Stan, a machine tool maker under Rostec. In response, the company told RIA Novosti that Western attempts to damage Russian industry continue to fall flat.“If Russia holds the record for being the most sanctioned nation, then the EU leads in imposing pointless restrictions,” Rostec said, asserting that the bloc’s actions would ultimately be ineffectual.Since the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022, Western nations have imposed a wide array of sanctions on Moscow. These include bans on seaborne oil exports, financial restrictions, and the freezing of roughly $300 billion in Russian assets abroad.Moscow has consistently condemned these sanctions as both unlawful and ineffective. In March, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia had endured over 28,000 sanctions—more than all other countries combined—and argued the efforts only strengthened the Russian economy rather than weakening it.On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas signaled more sanctions are under consideration, while the UK imposed its own new restrictions targeting the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange and Russia’s state deposit insurance agency, aiming to disrupt the country’s financial operations.The sanctions were announced shortly after a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Following the discussion, Trump indicated that Washington is reluctant to introduce new economic measures, cautioning that doing so could harm ongoing efforts to negotiate peace in Ukraine.

