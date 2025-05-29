403
Delegations from more than 100 nations show up at Moscow security meeting
(MENAFN) Over 125 delegations from more than 100 countries across the Global South and East, along with officials from 14 international organizations, will participate in Russia’s annual global security forum, the Russian Security Council announced on Tuesday.
The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues will be held from May 27 to 29 at the ‘Russia’ National Center in Moscow. The event will be chaired by Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.
The forum will feature informal discussions among representatives of BRICS, ASEAN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Key topics will include enhancing international collaboration and promoting what the organizers call a “more just and inclusive model of equal and indivisible security.”
For the first time, the event will also host a seminar on global security from a social sciences perspective, organized by the Security Council’s advisory board of experts.
In a statement, the Council emphasized the importance of basing foreign policy and national security decisions on well-researched scientific methods, strategic planning, and reliable forecasts.
Launched in 2010, the Moscow security meeting serves as a platform for global dialogue on issues such as terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, drug trafficking, and emerging international threats.
