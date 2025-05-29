Bike Delivery Suspended For Peak Summer Hours In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has announced that delivery systems using motorcycles will be suspended during peak summer hours (from 10am to 3:30pm) effective from June 1 till September 15, 2025.

The announcement came as a protection for delivery workers from risks of heat stress.

This rule will allow delivery companies to use only cars to perform their services during the day from 10am to 3:30pm.

Users of delivery services are encouraged to understand the hardships that come with the service under the heat of the summer sun, and to exercise patience when submitting their orders.