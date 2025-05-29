Bike Delivery Suspended For Peak Summer Hours In Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has announced that delivery systems using motorcycles will be suspended during peak summer hours (from 10am to 3:30pm) effective from June 1 till September 15, 2025.
The announcement came as a protection for delivery workers from risks of heat stress.
This rule will allow delivery companies to use only cars to perform their services during the day from 10am to 3:30pm.
Users of delivery services are encouraged to understand the hardships that come with the service under the heat of the summer sun, and to exercise patience when submitting their orders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment