Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bike Delivery Suspended For Peak Summer Hours In Qatar

2025-05-29 07:08:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has announced that delivery systems using motorcycles will be suspended during peak summer hours (from 10am to 3:30pm) effective from June 1 till September 15, 2025.

The announcement came as a protection for delivery workers from risks of heat stress.

This rule will allow delivery companies to use only cars to perform their services during the day from 10am to 3:30pm.

Users of delivery services are encouraged to understand the hardships that come with the service under the heat of the summer sun, and to exercise patience when submitting their orders.

