White Rivers Media To Spearhead Digital Creative Mandate For Bombay Times, Delhi Times And All Other Times Of India Metro Supplements


2025-05-29 07:07:50
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) White Rivers Media's proprietary 'Cul-tech Curation' matrix and AI-driven expertise to accelerate digital presence of all Metro Supplements of The Times of India.

Mumbai, 29 May 2025 – White Rivers Media will lead the comprehensive digital creative mandate for Bombay Times, Delhi Times, and all Metro Supplements of The Times of India.
This partnership underscores the agency's established foothold in the content-driven publishing and entertainment space. The mandate encompasses strategy development, content orchestration, and platform management across major online channels, positioning WRM to spearhead multimedia
campaigns deepening engagement with Gen Z and millennial communities.

"Bombay Times, Delhi Times along with 41 other Metro Supplements are a staple in the entertainment and lifestyle narrative." said Aabha Sachdev, Brand Head, The Times of India
Metro Supplements. "With White Rivers Media, we look forward to propelling our cultural influence with newer audiences. This partnership aligns with our vision to be a definitive voice for the urban diaspora."

Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, added, "It's a strategic opportunity-elevating digital engagement for one of India's most influential
entertainment publications. We're architecting authentic experiences that connect both loyal readers and new-age consumers, enabling these publications to scale their cultural influence and shape the next phase of digital growth."

This collaboration enables the brand to scale their influence and pioneer innovative creative approaches across the nation's media ecosystem.

