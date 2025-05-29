403
Noida International Airport And Uber Partner To Power Seamless Last-Mile Travel
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 29, 2025: Noida International Airport (NIA) has today announced a partnership with Uber, one of India's leading ride hailing platforms to offer seamless and efficient mobility solutions for passengers directly from the airport premises. The strategic collaboration is part of NIA's broader commitment to offering reliable, tech-enabled transport services from air to ground travel.
As part of the agreement, Uber will operate dedicated pick-up zones, complemented by on-ground assistance and step by step wayfinding guide - assisting riders on their way from the gate all the way to the Uber pickup zones. In order to enhance convenience, Uber driver-partners will have exclusive parking spaces, contributing to reduced estimated arrival times (ETAs) for riders.
Passengers availing the services of Uber at NIA can look forward to:
● Real-time ride tracking and estimated arrival times via the mobile app
● Cashless payment options for added convenience
● Access to driver and vehicle details, along with an in-app emergency/SOS button
● Multiple ride categories, including UberGo, Uber Premier and UberXL (SUV) options
● 24/7 availability, ensuring reliable transport at any hour
"Our goal is to make every part of the passenger journey efficient and comfortable-from door to door, said Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport. "The availability of app-based taxi services like Uber is a key step in ensuring that travellers have access to convenient, reliable and safe last mile transport options.
Arnab Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India and South Asia, said "We are proud to partner with Noida International Airport to elevate the travel experience for passengers through reliable and technology-enabled mobility solutions. Our collaboration reflects our commitment to ensuring smooth and comfortable last-mile connectivity, backed by dedicated on-ground support and an effortless booking experience via the Uber app."
This initiative is part of NIA's vision to become a truly multimodal transport hub. In addition to app-based taxis, the airport will offer a wide range of connectivity options to suit every traveller's needs.
Seamless connectivity remains a key focus as NIA grows into a major regional hub. The airport is collaborating with the government and other relevant stakeholders to improve private vehicle access and to expand public transportation options. Together, these options will ensure that passengers can travel to and from the airport with ease, efficiency, and flexibility.
About Noida International Airport
Noida International Airport (IATA code - DXN) will connect the greater Delhi area and Western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world. This world-class airport will combine Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality to offer rich experiences and comprehensive commercial attractions and services to its passengers. NIA is committed to an ambitious net-zero emissions goal supported by sustainable design and operations principles.
Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) was established for the development, construction and operation of the greenfield project - the Noida International Airport. The company, a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is responsible for the implementation of the public-private partnership project in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India. The concession period for Noida International Airport commenced on October 01, 2021, and will run for 40 years. At its opening, the airport will feature one runway and one terminal and handle a capacity of 12 million passengers – with the potential for further development in additional construction phases.
About Uber
Uber came to India in 2013 with a simple promise: press a button, get a ride. 10 years and over 3 billion trips later, we continue to build products to help people get where they need to be. Today, Uber is available across 125 cities in India and has become #IndiaKiRide where people can go where they have to on Moto, Auto, Cars and even Buses - designed for their various intracity and intercity travel needs. With just a swipe on the app we make mobility seamless for millions and support over 1 million Indians make a sustainable income by getting in the driver's seat. We continue to reimagine the way the world moves for the better in ever expanding ways and as we mark our ten-year milestone - we remain committed to keep India Moving Forward.
