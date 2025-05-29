Translogistika And Caspian Exhibitions Unite Regional Transport Leaders And Innovators
TransLogistika and Caspian provide unique opportunities to meet with heads and specialists from state transport agencies of Azerbaijan and neighbouring countries, explore the activities of new companies, and establish contacts with potential customers.
Azernews reports that this was stated by Laman Agayeva, project manager of Caspian Event Organisers, at a press conference dedicated to Baku Energy Week.
She noted that, in addition to Azerbaijan, companies from Turkiye, Belarus, Russia, China, India, Georgia, and Switzerland will also participate in the exhibition:
“In addition to commercial companies, state institutions will be actively represented at the exhibition. This year, organisations such as the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee, 'Azerbaijan Railways' CJSC, and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurial Organisations of the Republic of Azerbaijan will participate with their own stands. Furthermore, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus, along with Belarusian Railways, will also be represented at the event.
The TransLogistika and Caspian exhibitions are supported by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the State Customs Committee, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, the Agency for the Promotion of Export and Investments (AZPROMO), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurial Organizations, TRAFIKA, and the Association of Azerbaijan Exhibition Organizations.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment