Japan PM Holds Banquet In Honor Of Kuwait's Crown Prince In Tokyo


2025-05-29 07:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 29 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, held a banquet in honor of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation, in Tokyo. (end)
