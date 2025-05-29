403
Japan PM Holds Banquet In Honor Of Kuwait's Crown Prince In Tokyo
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 29 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, held a banquet in honor of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation, in Tokyo. (end)
aa
aa
