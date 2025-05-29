403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Mitsubishi Board Chairman In Tokyo
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Thursday Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Inc. Shunichi Miyanaga, at His Highness's residence in the Japanese capital, Tokyo.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince, Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Minister's Office Affairs, Ambassador Bader Al-Taneeb, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Samih Hayat, and the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan, Sami Al-Zamanan. (pick up previous)
aa
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince, Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Minister's Office Affairs, Ambassador Bader Al-Taneeb, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asian Affairs, Ambassador Samih Hayat, and the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan, Sami Al-Zamanan. (pick up previous)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment