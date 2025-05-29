403
Brands In Motion:“They Want Honesty, Direction, And Clarity
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Communicators overwhelmingly believe they're doing a good job - but their audiences don't agree.
That, at least, is a major finding of WE's latest Brands in Motion study, which found that 81% of communicators believe they're effectively reaching internal and external audiences - yet only 39% of stakeholders feel their organizations excel at communicating through complexity.
“They want honesty, direction, and clarity,” the report found.
The report - based on a survey of more than 634 business leaders and 3,925 employees in seven global markets (Australia, Germany, India, Singapore, South Africa, the UK and the US) - comes at a time when, due to factors from global tension to AI disruption to cultural divides,“the stakes have never been higher - and the margin for error has never been slimmer."
“Communicators now face fragmented audiences, an abundance of stakeholders, and rising expectations. Today's environment requires a new type of adaptability,” it said.
According to the study, communicators and audiences agree on the top drivers of complexity in communication: proliferation of channels, fast spread of information, AI, misinformation, and polarization - in that order.
The divide, however, is rooted in organizations' approach to communications.
According to the report, people are tired of empty messages and corporate spin. They want clarity, relevance, and some evidence that leadership actually understands what they're going through. A whopping 77% of employees say they're sick of jargon like“boil the ocean,”“think outside the box,” and“circle back.”
They're looking for empathy during tough news. For communicators, that means acknowledging how news might make recipients feel; highlighting real people and perspectives; providing visuals; showing vulnerability; and repeating messages.
The research also shows that who delivers the message matters. Sixty percent of respondents said they prefer to hear from a real person - like a CEO - rather than“the company.” Audiences connect better when the message includes human emotion and is unscripted.
A majority of respondents said they respond to humor. More than two-thirds say messages that incorporate humor are more engaging, even when the subject is complex or scientific. Half said they liked when leaders used levity, as long as it felt genuine. But the moment it feels forced or inauthentic, the message falls apart.
In an economic environment dominated by inflation, layoffs, and job insecurity, audiences want companies to lead with substance, not spin. Nearly half of respondents said they're looking for greater emphasis on corporate values and social responsibility. Only 6% said they want to hear about long-term growth. And 30% specifically said they're tired of hearing about“resilience” if there's no action behind it.
The report shows that during economic instability, even silence is better than empty messaging. When brands avoid hard conversations or offer sugar-coated reassurances, they risk alienating the very people they need to engage.
The research finds that most audiences are open to messages generated with the help of AI. But quality still matters, as does context. Many respondents said they wouldn't mind if AI was used to create communications, as long as it was well-written and didn't try to mimic a human voice without transparency. Others said they were fine with AI handling more transactional or informational content, but expect high-stakes, emotional, or nuanced messaging to come from people.
The divide is also generational and attitudinal.“AI superfans” said they trust and engage more with content generated by AI. Skeptics said they trust it less and are more likely to tune out. Both camps are growing, which means communicators will need to know their audiences - and use judgment - before automating content that carries reputational weight.
The study shows audiences are more interested in clarity than certainty. They want leaders to say what they know, say what they don't, and then share the plan. Communicators who embrace phased communication - starting with leadership, offering space for feedback, and using multiple formats - report more effective engagement.
Ultimately, the report argues that strong communication is no longer just a support function - it's a differentiator. In a world that keeps getting more complex, brands that communicate with empathy, transparency, and consistency will be the ones that stay ahead.
“When brands take principled approaches and back them with meaningful action,” the report said,“they help close the gaps created by today's instability - and turn disruption into progress.”
