Spotlight in Russia-Ukraine conflict shifts from military engagements to diplomatic maneuvering
(MENAFN) In recent weeks, the spotlight in the Russia-Ukraine conflict has shifted from military engagements to diplomatic maneuvering. Key global players are now focused on defining the terms of a possible resolution — or at least laying the groundwork for future peace talks.
This diplomatic phase was marked by a coordinated visit of Western European leaders to Kiev and culminated in a high-profile phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. The unexpected revival of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul became the centerpiece of this evolving narrative.
What’s unfolding is more than just a peace push — it’s a geopolitical struggle over who controls the direction and outcome of the war. Western Europe is working to stay relevant, Ukraine is stuck between desperation and indecision, and Trump, now a key player, is being approached by all sides seeking influence.
So, who is gaining ground in this behind-the-scenes power contest? And what are the risks if diplomatic momentum falls apart?
On May 10, leaders from France, the UK, Germany, and Poland traveled to Kiev, pressuring Moscow to accept a 30-day ceasefire or face renewed sanctions and another wave of European weapon deliveries to Ukraine.
This wasn’t unexpected. Earlier peace efforts spearheaded by Trump and his adviser Steve Witkoff had lost momentum by early May. This allowed more hawkish European voices — with whom Kiev has long aligned — to take center stage. However, Europe now finds itself with limited leverage: their weapon stockpiles are depleted, and new sanctions are largely symbolic. Germany, for example, still holds a few Taurus missiles, but even if deployed, they would not significantly alter the battlefield dynamics.
In short, Europe’s only real move is to pressure Trump into supporting their approach, effectively forcing him into a strategy that doesn’t align with his own vision for the conflict.
