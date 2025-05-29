Front Signs' Top Business Signage Trends For Spring-Summer 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Visibility is key to brand recognition. Light-up signs refer to any illuminated display designed to attract attention even in the dark. One great way to convey business information, like working hours or your brand motto, is with a light box sign. As LED technology becomes more affordable, many businesses are upgrading to illuminated signs to welcome customers and stay visible.

Classic Designs: Make a Stylish Comeback

While many older businesses have held onto their signage from decades ago, new displays offer superior quality and retain a nostalgic feel. Classic displays, such as light box signs and channel letters , provide a timeless look favored by businesses across all industries. These straightforward signs come in many configurations, making it easy to match your branding.

