Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Front Signs' Top Business Signage Trends For Spring-Summer 2025

Front Signs' Top Business Signage Trends For Spring-Summer 2025


2025-05-29 07:02:22
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Light Up Signs: Bring Your Business to the Spotlight
Visibility is key to brand recognition. Light-up signs refer to any illuminated display designed to attract attention even in the dark. One great way to convey business information, like working hours or your brand motto, is with a light box sign. As LED technology becomes more affordable, many businesses are upgrading to illuminated signs to welcome customers and stay visible.

Classic Designs: Make a Stylish Comeback
While many older businesses have held onto their signage from decades ago, new displays offer superior quality and retain a nostalgic feel. Classic displays, such as light box signs and channel letters , provide a timeless look favored by businesses across all industries. These straightforward signs come in many configurations, making it easy to match your branding.

Front Signs is a leading sign maker headquartered in Burbank, California. The company was established in 2016 and has worked with over 5k businesses all over the United States, including world-renowned brands. They offer a full spectrum of sign-making services, including manufacturing, design, installation, permitting, repair, and maintenance.

