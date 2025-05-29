District-Scale Porphyry Cluster Potential Emerging At La Verde Cu-Au Discovery
|
Qualifying Statements
Qualified Person – NI 43-101
The technical information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Christian Easterday, MAIG, Hot Chili's Managing Director and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Competent Person – JORC
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the La Verde project is based upon information compiled by Mr. Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr. Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr. Easterday consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Disclaimer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this announcement.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this announcement that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and Australian securities legislation. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "expect", "imminent", "opportunity", "planned", "potential", "projected", "upcoming", "would be", "should be", "will", variants of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
In this announcement, forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the Company's plans with respect to continued drilling and drill testing; the potential for a district scale porphyry cluster surrounding the La Verde; receipt of regulatory approval for the drill pad application for second-pass drilling and the timing thereof; and the timing, prospects, and projections related to the Company's business and projects and the anticipated success thereof.
In preparing the forward-looking information herein, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to assumptions: that the Company's ongoing drilling, economic studies (including the Costa Fuego PFS and the PFS-level study for the Huasco Water joint venture project) and other programs will proceed as planned and that the results thereof will be consistent with the Company's expectations; that the Company will have, or will be able to obtain, sufficient funding to finance the foregoing; that the foregoing will be funded and completed on the expected timeline; that all requisite information, including assay results, will be available in a timely manner; that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Costa Fuego Project and the Company's other projects (including La Verde) can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that the current price and demand for gold and copper will be sustained or will improve; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and that all necessary governmental approvals for planned activities on the Costa Fuego Project and the Company's other projects (including La Verde) will be obtained in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that permitting and operations costs will not materially increase; the continuity of the price of gold, copper and other metals, economic and political conditions and operations; that drilling and related equipment will be available as required and on reasonable terms; the continuity of tax rates and operating costs; and the assumptions set out in the technical report titled "Costa Fuego Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" dated 9 May 2025, with an effective date of 27 March 2025 (the "Technical Report"), a copy of which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at , in the Company's public filings with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Company's Canadian public disclosure record.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking information in this announcement, include, among others: operational risks and contractual obligations; the industry-wide risks and project-specific risks identified in the Technical Report and/or the Company's public filings; changes in exploration programs based upon results of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; recruitment and retention of qualified and/or key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices, currency and exchange rates; market volatility and economic conditions; ability to exploit successful discoveries and retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; changes in estimated mineral resources or unexpected variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade, or recovery rates; the nature of mineral exploration and mining and uncertainty of commercial viability; the Company's lack of operating revenues; risks related to governmental regulations, the ability to obtain necessary licenses and permits, prior unregistered agreements, transfers or claims and other defects in title to mineral projects; risks to employee health and safety or disruption to operations in the event of an outbreak of disease; estimates used in budgeting and economic analyses proving to be incorrect; risks that necessary financing will be unavailable when needed; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this announcement and in the Company's public filings with the ASX and the Company's Canadian public disclosure record.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
The forward-looking information in this news release is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management as at the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.
JORC Code Table 1 for Domeyko Project (including the La Verde Porphyry)
The following table provides a summary of important assessment and reporting criteria used for the reporting of Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves in accordance with the Table 1 checklist in the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves (The JORC Code, 2012 Edition).
The follow list provides the names and the sections for Competent Person responsibilities:
Section 1 and 2: C. Easterday - MAIG (Hot Chili Limited)
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Sampling
|
. Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut
. Include reference to measures taken to ensure
. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation
. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m
|
Drilling
All drilling undertaken by Hot Chili Limited ("HCH" or "the Company") is Reverse Circulation (RC). Drilling has been carried out under Hot Chili (HCH)
The RC drilling completed by HCH reached an average depth of approximately 320 meters.
RC drilling produced a 1m bulk sample and representative 2m samples (nominally a 12.5% split) were collected using a cone splitter, with sample
Geological logging was completed, and mineralised sample intervals were determined by the geologists to be submitted as 2m samples for RC. In
Both RC samples were crushed and split at the laboratory, with up to 1kg pulverised, and a 50g pulp sample analysed by industry standard methods
Every 50th metre downhole was also assayed by ME-MS61 (48 element, 4 acid digest) for exploration targeting purposes.
Sampling techniques used are deemed appropriate for exploration and resource estimation purposes for this style of deposit and mineralisation.
Historical Drilling: Existing drilling at the Domeyko project comprises eight Reverse Circulation (RC) holes drilled for a total of 2,299 m (drilled in 2010),
Available data pertaining to these campaigns of drilling is incomplete and unverifiable; as such HCH due diligence is continuing, and results of these
Surface Geochemistry
A 400 m x 200 m grid spaced soil program has been undertaken by HCH across the broader project area, with infill soil sampling on a 200 m x 100
Soil samples at Domeyko were collected at a pre-determined sampling point by navigating to the WGS84 UTM co-ordinates with hand-held GPS,
The first 10 to 15 cm of organic matter and soil were removed before residual soil was then placed through a 2mm sieve, with a ~500 g sample of the
At each sampling point an excel spreadsheet was populated with the sample type e.g. Regolith, Colluvium or Alluvium.
All samples were tested by HCH personnel using an Olympus "Vanta" portable XRF and their magnetic susceptibility measured with an industry
Rock chip samples have been collected sporadically across the project areas by HCH geologists during geological mapping activities. These samples
|
Drilling
|
. Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole
|
HCH drilling consisted of RC with face sampling bit (143 to 130mm diameter) ensuring minimal contamination during sample extraction.
2012 to 2014 DD drilling by Hudbay Minerals Inc. used HQ3 bits (61.1 mm internal diameter). Drill core was not oriented.
No information is available regarding the conduct of the 2010 RC drilling campaign.
|
Drill sample
|
. Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery
. Whether a relationship exists between sample
|
HCH Drilling: Drilling techniques to ensure adequate RC sample recovery and quality included the use of "booster" air pressure. Air pressure used
Logging of all samples followed established company procedures which included recording of qualitative fields to allow discernment of sample quality.
The majority of HCH drilling had acceptable documented recovery and expectations on the ratio of wet and dry drilling were met, with no bias detected
Historical Drilling: No information is available on historic RC drill sample recovery. Diamond core recovery was recorded in a provided spreadsheet,
At the current early project stage, it is unclear whether there is a relationship between sample recovery and grade.
|
Logging
|
. Whether core and chip samples have been
. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in
. The total length and percentage of the relevant
|
HCH Drilling: Detailed descriptions of RC chips were logged qualitatively for lithological composition and texture, structures, veining, alteration, and
Geological logging was recorded in a systematic and consistent manner such that the data was able to be interrogated accurately using modern
Historical Drilling: Geological logs were provided as part of the data package for all drilling (DD and RC).
For DD, these logs have been reviewed against core photographs and are deemed to be of a reasonable standard for an early exploration target.
For RC, as chips and chip tray photographs are not available, no validation has been completed.
|
Sub-sampling
|
. If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary
. For all sample types, the nature, quality and
. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-
. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is
. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the
|
Drilling
RC drilling was sampled at two metre intervals by a fixed cone splitter with two nominal 12.5% samples taken: with the primary sample submitted to
All HCH samples were submitted to Copiapó ALS Lab (Chile) for sample preparation before being transferred to ALS Lima (Peru) for multi-element
RC samples were weighed, dried and crushed to 70% passing 2 mm and then split using a rotary splitter to produce a 1kg sub-sample. The crushed
ALS method ME-ICP61 involves a 4-acid digestion (Hydrochloric-Nitric-Perchloric-Hydrofluoric) followed by ICP-AES determination.
Samples that returned Cu grades >10,000ppm were analysed by ALS "ore grade" method Cu-AA62, which is a 4-acid digestion, followed by AES
Samples determined by geologists to be either oxide or transitional were also analysed by Cu-AA05 method to determine copper solubility (by
Pulp samples were analysed for gold by ALS method Au-AA23 (Au 30g FA-AA finish) and Au-GRA21 for Au overlimit (Au by fire assay and gravimetric
Field duplicates were collected for RC drill samples at a rate of 1 in 50 drill metres i.e. 1 in every 25 samples (when 2m sampling intervals observed).
For historic drilling competed at La Verde no information is available on sub-sampling techniques, other than the sub-sampling being completed at 2
Limited information is available regarding the sample preparation and assaying methodology of the DD and RC samples, it appears that multiple
Surface Geochemistry
Each sample underwent multielement analysis by ALS laboratories.
ALS Soil sample preparation included drying samples at <60°C/140°F, then sieving samples to -180 micron (80 mesh). Each sample was then
Rock chip samples submitted to ALS were dried, crushed to a nominal 20mm size and split, with around 400g pulverised and a subsequent pulp sub-
|
Quality of
|
. The nature, quality and appropriateness of the
. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld
. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg
|
Drilling
All HCH drill samples were assayed by industry standard methods through accredited ALS laboratories in Chile and Peru. Typical analytical methods
HCH undertakes several steps to ensure the quality control of assay results. These include, but are not limited to, the use of duplicates, certified
Routine 'standard' (mineralised pulp) Certified Reference Material (CRM) was inserted at a nominal rate of 1 in 25 samples.
Routine 'blank' material (unmineralised quartz) was inserted at a nominal rate of 3 in 100 samples at the logging geologist's discretion - with particular
Routine field duplicates for RC samples were submitted at a rate of 1 in 25 samples.
Analytical laboratories provided their own routine quality controls within their own practices. No significant issues have been noted.
All results are checked in the acQuireTM database before being used, and analysed batches are continuously reviewed to ensure they are performing
HCH has not completed a comprehensive review of QA/QC data from historical drilling.
Surface Geochemistry
All soil samples collected at Domeyko were scanned using an Olympus "Vanta" portable XRF and tested for magnetic susceptibility with a portable
Routine QA/QC standards are used at the beginning and end of each XRF campaign in addition to every 50 XRF measurements recorded. Standards
Routine comparison of soil sample XRF and assay results is completed at the end of each soil geochemical campaign.
Soil and rock chip samples were also submitted to ALS for multielement analysis by ME-MS61 method. This method provides 48 element analysis at
The analytical laboratories provided routine quality controls within their own practices. No significant issues have been noted. No company standards
All results are checked in the acQuireTM database before being used, and analysed batches are continuously reviewed to ensure they are performing
|
Verification
|
. The verification of significant intersections by
. The use of twinned holes.
. Documentation of primary data, data entry
. Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
|
All assay results have been compiled and verified to ensure veracity of assay results and the corresponding sample data. This includes a review of
No adjustment has been made to assay data following electronic upload from original laboratory certificates to the database. Where samples returned
The capture of drill logging data was managed by a computerised system and strict data validation steps were followed. The data is stored in a secure
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification and data storage protocols have all been validated through internal database
Visualisation and validation of drill data was also undertaken in 3D using multiple software packages - Datamine and Leapfrog with no errors detected.
Historical Drilling: No assays are being reported as the quality of supplied drill data cannot be verified.
One historic drillhole has been validated, returning comparable copper results. Further validation and twin holes are required.
DD and RC sampling and assay results have been supplied as basic compiled spreadsheet format. The lack of information regarding sample chain
No adjustment has been made any of the provided assay data.
|
Location of
|
. Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate
. Specification of the grid system used.
. Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
|
Drilling
The WGS84 UTM zone 19S coordinate system has been used.
HCH drill hole collar locations were surveyed on completion of each drill hole using a handheld Garmin GPS with an accuracy of +/-5 m. An
Downhole surveys for HCH drilling were completed by the drilling contractor every 30m using an Axis Champ Navigator north seeking gyroscope tool
Historic drill hole collar co-ordinates were supplied in either PSAD or WGS coordinate system. Where necessary, a translation has been applied to
Coordinate Datum
Historic diamond drill holes have documented DGPS/ Total Station survey collar pickups, these are situated satisfactorily on the supplied DTEM and
Downhole surveys for historical drilling were completed every 10m by gyroscope. Exact specifications for the gyroscope tool are unknown.
The topographic model used at Domeyko is deemed adequate for topographic control. Drillhole collar locations have been validated against the
Surface Geochemistry
Soil samples at Domeyko were collected at a pre-determined sampling point by navigating to the WGS84 UTM co-ordinates with hand-held GPS.
Rock chip samples have been collected at the discretion of the mapping geologist, sample locations have been recorded from handheld GPS set to
|
Data spacing
|
. Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
. Whether the data spacing and distribution is
. Whether sample compositing has been applied.
|
Drilling
Drill spacing is not considered at this stage of the project.
Surface Geochemistry
A 400 x 200 m grid spacing soil program with a total of 1181 samples has been taken across the Domeyko leases. The soil sample lines were designed
Rock chips have been collected in a non-representative spacing, and do not reflect the character of the wider project area. This sampling cannot be
|
Orientation
|
. Whether the orientation of sampling achieves
. If the relationship between the drilling orientation
|
The majority of drilling was oriented from -60° toward the east or west. In addition, some other drill orientations were used to ensure geological
The orientation of drilling is considered appropriate for this style of mineralisation, and no sampling bias is inferred from drilling completed as. In
|
Sample
|
. The measures taken to ensure sample security.
|
For HCH data, a strict chain of custody procedures was adhered to. All samples have the sample submission number/ticket inserted into each bulk
The measures taken to ensure sample security for drilling completed by Hudbay Minerals Inc. are unknown.
|
Audits or
|
. The results of any audits or reviews of sampling
|
None completed.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Mineral
|
. Type, reference name/number, location and
. The security of the tenure held at the time of
|
The Domeyko landholding comprises the following permits:
License ID Area (Ha)
INES 1/40 200
ANTONIO 1/40 200
ANTONIO 1 1/56 280
ANTONIO 5 1/40 200
ANTONIO 9 1/40 193
ANTONIO 10 1/21 63
ANTONIO 19 1/30 128
ANTONIO 21 1/20 60
CERRO MOLY 1 300
CERRO MOLY 2 300
CERRO MOLY 3 300
CERRO MOLY 4 300
PRIMO 1 1/6 36
LORENA 1 AL 2 2
EMILIO 1 1/8 38
EMILIO 3 1/9 45
SANTIAGUITO 5 1/24 114
MERCEDITA 1 AL 7 22
CAZURRO 1 200
CAZURRO 2 200
CAZURRO 3 300
CAZURRO 4 300
CAZURRO 5 100
CAZURRO 6 200
CAZURRO 7 200
CAZURRO 8 200
DOMINOCEROS 1/20 20
|
Exploration
|
. Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by
|
Previous exploration across the Domeyko project includes:
. Cominco Resources – Seven RC holes of unknown length completed, soil sampling. No data available
. BHP and Teck Cominco – Geological mapping and soil sampling. No data available
. Rio Tinto – site visit and project appraisal. Report supplied to HCH
. International Copper Corporation – geological mapping, trenching, rock chip sampling, final report available without raw data
. Hudbay Minerals Inc – geological mapping, 116 rock chip samples taken (no data available), 3.4 km2 of ground magnetic surveys, 67.2 line km of
|
Geology
|
. Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
|
Surface mapping is ongoing across the Domeyko project, which will increase understanding of the individual prospects contained within.
The copper mineralisation at the La Verde prospect is associated with multiple porphyry intrusions, with historical mining activity confined to a zone of
These porphyries have intruded into, and the vein systems cut through, the Cretaceous Bandurrias and Chañarcillo Formations (variously stratified
|
Drillhole Information
|
. A summary of all information material to the understanding of the
. easting and northing of the drill hole collar
. elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation
. dip and azimuth of the hole
. down hole length and interception depth
. hole length.
. If the exclusion of this information is justified on
|
The coordinates and orientations for HCH holes at La Verde are tabulated below:
Hole ID East North RL Azi Dip Hole Depth
DKP001 324551 6786082 1153 89 -59 390
DKP002 324837 6785976 1192 270 -60 354
DKP003 324840 6785971 1192 117 -59 282
DKP004 324423 6785836 1095 90 -60 120
DKP005 324564 6785789 1124 91 -60 248
DKP006 324727 6785721 1131 110 -60 199.5
DKP007 324742 6785854 1147 270 -60 204
DKP008 324748 6785855 1150 5 -60 324
DKP009 324552 6786075 1153 131 -60 354
DKP010 324742 6785851 1147 209 -60 276
DKP011 324429 6786096 1159 91 -60 326
DKP012 324839 6785977 1192 300 -60 306
DKP013 324839 6785971 1192 244 -60 437
DKP014 324747 6785852 1150 299 -61 444
DKP015 324434 6786096 1160 130 -60 313
DKP016 324416 6785947 1110 111 -60 360
DKP017 324685 6786094 1184 97 -61 336
DKP018 324428 6785834 1094 97 -60 145
DKP019 324720 6785721 1130 253 -61 279.5
DKP020 324588 6785751 1125 273 -60 144
DKP021 324319 6785616 1177 75 -60 402
DKP022 324415 6785528 1184 78 -60 288
DKP023 324326 6785423 1182 90 -60 402
DKP024 324416 6785423 1186 110 -60 402
DKP025 324415 6785313 1187 270 -75 276
DKP026 324312 6785870 1098 105 -60 147
DKP027 324906 6785755 1139 299 -60 402
DKP028 324758 6785617 1136 300 -60 432
DKP029 324758 6785615 1136 265 -60 366
DKP030 324774 6785770 1132 275 -60 393
DKP031 324564 6785789 1129 279 -60 279
The coordinates and orientations for all holes drilled by previous owners (where information was available) are tabulated below:
Hole ID East North RL Azi Dip Hole Depth
DCH001-001 324610 6786359 1132 117 -56 250
DCH001-002 325488 6785703 1169 166 -61 250
DCH001-003 325557 6785770 1179 125 -55 250
DCH001-004 325297 6785746 1155 266 -75 700.95
DCH001-005 324799 6785171 1174 34 -70 150
DCH001-006 324671 6786105 1185 270 -84 533.35
DCH001-007 324058 6786138 1105 71 -52 400
DCH001-006A 324671 6786105 1185 270 -85 634
DCH001-008 324618 6785893 1139 270 -58 900
DCH001-009 324030 6785840 1139 100 -50 406.6
DCH001-010 324440 6785434 1188 270 -58 598.35
DCH001-011 324840 6786221 1176 270 -56 700.75
RC-01 324848 6786349 1197 260 -75 306
RC-02 324599 6785162 1205 270 -60 242
RC-03 324903 6785757 1136 270 -80 300
RC-04 326212 6785560 1210 240 -75 306
RC-05 324794 6785470 1147 270 -75 218
RC-06 324919 6785170 1166 240 -70 251
RC-07 325944 6780670 1268 270 -80 276
RC-08 326394 6780670 1283 270 -80 400
Note that all drillhole collars from previous owners were provided in the PSAD_56 co-ordinate system. A translation has been applied by HCH to
|
Data
|
. In reporting Exploration Results, weighting
. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short
. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal
|
In reported exploration results, length weighted averages are used for any non-uniform intersection sample lengths. Length weighted average is (sum
Significant intercepts for La Verde are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.2% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain
No top cuts have been considered in reporting of grade results, nor was it deemed necessary for the reporting of significant intersections.
|
Relationship
|
. These relationships are particularly important in
. If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect
. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths
|
The relationship of mineralisation widths to the intercepts for historic drilling is unknown.
|
Diagrams
|
. Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and
|
Refer to figures in the announcement.
|
Balanced
|
. Where comprehensive reporting of all
|
The coordinates and orientations for all HCH drill holes at La Verde have been reported either in the announcement text or Table 1.
No historical drilling information has been verified to the satisfaction of the company.
All drill hole locations are reported as supplied to the company.
|
Other
|
. Other exploration data, if meaningful and
|
A ground magnetic survey was conducted in June and July 2024 by Argali Geofisica Chile E.I.R.L. (Argali) on behalf of Hot Chili Limited. The survey
Available historical data from previous exploration includes surface mapping, surface geochemical surveys and geophysical surveys (Ground magnetics
Historic surface geochemical sampling programs of both rock chip and soil samples have been undertaken over the project, however, the inconsistent
A Titan-24 IP/MT survey was conducted in April and June 2008 by Quantec Geoscience Ltd. on behalf of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (as then subsidiary
MAPING Ltda. of Santiago was contracted by Hudbay during June 2012 to complete a ground magnetometry survey over three separate areas. The
3D geochemical modelling completed independently by Fathom Geophysics in April 2025 following the geochemical element zoning models for the
Halley, S., Dilles, J.H, and Tosdal, R.M., 2015, Footprints: Hydrothermal alteration and geochemical dispersion around porphyry copper deposits,
Cohen, J.F., 2011, Mineralogy and geochemistry of alteration at the Ann-Mason copper deposit, Nevada: Comparison of large-scale ore exploration
|
Further work
|
. The nature and scale of planned further work (eg
. Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of
|
Additional work currently being across the Domeyko Project includes (but is not limited to) detailed litho-structural mapping, additional extensional and
SOURCE Hot Chili Limited
Legal Disclaimer:
