District-Scale Porphyry Cluster Potential Emerging At La Verde Cu-Au Discovery

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSXV.

The Company looks forward to releasing further exploration updates as they become available.

Ahead of drill planning, further detailed mapping and rock chip sampling are currently underway across these new areas of interest. The regulatory drill pad application for second-pass drilling will provide coverage of these new targets and is expected to be approved in September 2025.

The other two priority target areas are overlaid by a gravel cover sequence which obscures geochemical pathfinders in soil sampling (Figure 3).

The 3D geochemical modelling defined an area of interest approximately 1 km to the north-east of La Verde which, importantly, overlaps one of the magnetic-low features defined by the 3D magnetic inversion model (Figure 2). The alignment between geochemical and geophysical data sets, as separate independent methods, increases confidence in this target area.

This technique has previously been successful in spatially locating the Company's existing Cu-Au projects, Productora and Cortadera (see announcement dated 17 September 2021).

Probability models of potential mineralisation were generated by Fathom Geophysics, using algorithms developed from an extensive study of the spatial distribution of pathfinder element associations across the Yerington copper-gold porphyry deposit in Nevada, USA.

In addition to the geophysical data, the Company has also completed 3D geochemical probability modelling using an extensive regional soil geochemistry programme.

The integration of a 3D magnetic inversion model from ground magnetic data shows a spatial correlation between the mineralised tonalitic porphyry intrusion and a NNE-SSW trending weakly magnetic anomaly over La Verde. This magnetic anomaly sits within a localised circular magnetic-low feature. This relationship has been used to identify three additional circular magnetic-low features (lookalike targets) adjacent to La Verde, all of which are well-positioned at the intersection point of major regional structures (Figure 3).

JORC Code Table 1 for Domeyko Project (including the La Verde Porphyry)

The following table provides a summary of important assessment and reporting criteria used for the reporting of Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves in accordance with the Table 1 checklist in the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves (The JORC Code, 2012 Edition).

The follow list provides the names and the sections for Competent Person responsibilities:

Section 1 and 2: C. Easterday - MAIG (Hot Chili Limited)

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary

Sampling

techniques . Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut

channels, random chips, or specific specialised

industry standard measurement tools appropriate

to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF

instruments, etc.). These examples should not be

taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. . Include reference to measures taken to ensure

sample representivity and the appropriate

calibration of any measurement tools or systems

used. . Aspects of the determination of mineralisation

that are Material to the Public Report. . In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m

samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other

cases more explanation may be required, such

as where there is coarse gold that has inherent

sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may

warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling All drilling undertaken by Hot Chili Limited ("HCH" or "the Company") is Reverse Circulation (RC). Drilling has been carried out under Hot Chili (HCH)

supervision by an experienced drilling contractor (BlueSpec Drilling). The RC drilling completed by HCH reached an average depth of approximately 320 meters. RC drilling produced a 1m bulk sample and representative 2m samples (nominally a 12.5% split) were collected using a cone splitter, with sample

weights averaging 5 kg. Geological logging was completed, and mineralised sample intervals were determined by the geologists to be submitted as 2m samples for RC. In

RC intervals assessed as unmineralised, 4m composite (scoop) samples were collected for analysis. If these 4m composite samples return results

with anomalous grade the corresponding original 2m split samples are then submitted to the laboratory for analysis. Both RC samples were crushed and split at the laboratory, with up to 1kg pulverised, and a 50g pulp sample analysed by industry standard methods

- ICP-OES (33 element, 4 acid digest) and Au 30-gram fire assay. Every 50th metre downhole was also assayed by ME-MS61 (48 element, 4 acid digest) for exploration targeting purposes. Sampling techniques used are deemed appropriate for exploration and resource estimation purposes for this style of deposit and mineralisation. Historical Drilling: Existing drilling at the Domeyko project comprises eight Reverse Circulation (RC) holes drilled for a total of 2,299 m (drilled in 2010),

and twelve Diamond Core (DD) holes drilled for a total of 5,774 m (drilled between 2012 and 2014). Available data pertaining to these campaigns of drilling is incomplete and unverifiable; as such HCH due diligence is continuing, and results of these

drill holes are considered to be of low confidence and not presently material. Surface Geochemistry A 400 m x 200 m grid spaced soil program has been undertaken by HCH across the broader project area, with infill soil sampling on a 200 m x 100

m grid over the La Verde open pit area, for a total of 1181 samples taken. Soil samples at Domeyko were collected at a pre-determined sampling point by navigating to the WGS84 UTM co-ordinates with hand-held GPS,

then digging a hole 30 cm x 30 cm and 20 cm deep. The first 10 to 15 cm of organic matter and soil were removed before residual soil was then placed through a 2mm sieve, with a ~500 g sample of the

fine fraction collected in a pre-labelled calico bag. At each sampling point an excel spreadsheet was populated with the sample type e.g. Regolith, Colluvium or Alluvium. All samples were tested by HCH personnel using an Olympus "Vanta" portable XRF and their magnetic susceptibility measured with an industry

standard KT-10 magsus meter. Each sample underwent subsequent multielement analysis by ALS laboratories. Rock chip samples have been collected sporadically across the project areas by HCH geologists during geological mapping activities. These samples

have been taken from locations of interest as hand gathered float samples, or as fresh chips broken from outcrop with a hammer. In all cases a sample

of around 2kg has been taken in a calico bag, geologically described and the GPS location recorded.

Drilling

techniques . Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic,

etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or

standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face

-sampling bit or other type, whether core is

oriented and if so, by what method, etc). HCH drilling consisted of RC with face sampling bit (143 to 130mm diameter) ensuring minimal contamination during sample extraction. 2012 to 2014 DD drilling by Hudbay Minerals Inc. used HQ3 bits (61.1 mm internal diameter). Drill core was not oriented. No information is available regarding the conduct of the 2010 RC drilling campaign.

Drill sample

recovery . Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. . Measures taken to maximise sample recovery

and ensure representative nature of the samples. . Whether a relationship exists between sample

recovery and grade and whether sample bias

may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain

of fine/coarse material. HCH Drilling: Drilling techniques to ensure adequate RC sample recovery and quality included the use of "booster" air pressure. Air pressure used

for RC drilling was 700-800psi. Logging of all samples followed established company procedures which included recording of qualitative fields to allow discernment of sample quality.

This included (but was not limited to) recording: sample condition (wet, dry, moist), sample recovery (poor, moderate, good), sample method (RC:

scoop, cone). The majority of HCH drilling had acceptable documented recovery and expectations on the ratio of wet and dry drilling were met, with no bias detected

between the differing sample conditions. Historical Drilling: No information is available on historic RC drill sample recovery. Diamond core recovery was recorded in a provided spreadsheet,

which HCH has reviewed against the core photographs. Overall, good core recovery is observed. At the current early project stage, it is unclear whether there is a relationship between sample recovery and grade.

Logging . Whether core and chip samples have been

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level

of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

studies. . Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. . The total length and percentage of the relevant

intersections logged. HCH Drilling: Detailed descriptions of RC chips were logged qualitatively for lithological composition and texture, structures, veining, alteration, and

copper speciation. Visual percentage estimates were made for some minerals, including sulphides. Geological logging was recorded in a systematic and consistent manner such that the data was able to be interrogated accurately using modern

mapping and 3D geological modelling software programs. Field logging templates were used to record details related to each drill hole. Historical Drilling: Geological logs were provided as part of the data package for all drilling (DD and RC). For DD, these logs have been reviewed against core photographs and are deemed to be of a reasonable standard for an early exploration target. For RC, as chips and chip tray photographs are not available, no validation has been completed.

Sub-sampling

techniques

and sample

preparation . If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. . If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary

split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. . For all sample types, the nature, quality and

appropriateness of the sample preparation

technique. . Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

samples. . Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

representative of the in situ material collected,

including for instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling. . Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the

grain size of the material being sampled. Drilling RC drilling was sampled at two metre intervals by a fixed cone splitter with two nominal 12.5% samples taken: with the primary sample submitted to

the laboratory, and the second sample retained as a field duplicate sample. Cone splitting of RC drill samples occurred regardless of the sample

condition. RC drill sample weights range from 0.3kg to 17kg, but typically average 4kg. All HCH samples were submitted to Copiapó ALS Lab (Chile) for sample preparation before being transferred to ALS Lima (Peru) for multi-element

analysis and ALS Santiago (Chile) for Au and Cu overlimit analysis. RC samples were weighed, dried and crushed to 70% passing 2 mm and then split using a rotary splitter to produce a 1kg sub-sample. The crushed

sub-sample was pulverised with 85% passing 75 μm using a LM2 mill and a 110 g pulp was then subsampled, 20 g for ICP and 90g for Au fire assay

analysis. ALS method ME-ICP61 involves a 4-acid digestion (Hydrochloric-Nitric-Perchloric-Hydrofluoric) followed by ICP-AES determination. Samples that returned Cu grades >10,000ppm were analysed by ALS "ore grade" method Cu-AA62, which is a 4-acid digestion, followed by AES

measurement to 0.001%Cu. Samples determined by geologists to be either oxide or transitional were also analysed by Cu-AA05 method to determine copper solubility (by

sulphuric acid). Pulp samples were analysed for gold by ALS method Au-AA23 (Au 30g FA-AA finish) and Au-GRA21 for Au overlimit (Au by fire assay and gravimetric

finish, 30g). ALS method ME-MS61 is completed on pulps for every 50th metre downhole, it involves a 4-acid digestion (Hydrochloric-Nitric-Perchloric-

Hydrofluoric) followed by ICP-MS determination. Field duplicates were collected for RC drill samples at a rate of 1 in 50 drill metres i.e. 1 in every 25 samples (when 2m sampling intervals observed).

The procedure involves placing a second sample bag on the cone splitter to collect a duplicate sample. For historic drilling competed at La Verde no information is available on sub-sampling techniques, other than the sub-sampling being completed at 2

m intervals for DD and 1 m intervals from the bulk sample for RC. Limited information is available regarding the sample preparation and assaying methodology of the DD and RC samples, it appears that multiple

methods have been used and compiled into the available assay tables without supporting documentation available for verification. Surface Geochemistry Each sample underwent multielement analysis by ALS laboratories. ALS Soil sample preparation included drying samples at <60°C/140°F, then sieving samples to -180 micron (80 mesh). Each sample was then

analysed by ALS method ME-MS61 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS determination, with gold analysis by Au-ICP21 (30 g Fire Assay ICP-AES

finish). Rock chip samples submitted to ALS were dried, crushed to a nominal 20mm size and split, with around 400g pulverised and a subsequent pulp sub-

sample analysed by ALS method ME-MS61 4-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS determination, with gold analysis by Au-ICP21 (30 g Fire Assay ICP-

AES finish).

Quality of

assay data

and

laboratory

tests . The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

whether the technique is considered partial or

total. . For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld

XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in

determining the analysis including instrument

make and model, reading times, calibrations

factors applied and their derivation, etc. . Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

checks) and whether acceptable levels of

accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have

been established. Drilling All HCH drill samples were assayed by industry standard methods through accredited ALS laboratories in Chile and Peru. Typical analytical methods

are detailed in the previous section and are considered 'near total' techniques. HCH undertakes several steps to ensure the quality control of assay results. These include, but are not limited to, the use of duplicates, certified

reference material (CRM) and blank media: Routine 'standard' (mineralised pulp) Certified Reference Material (CRM) was inserted at a nominal rate of 1 in 25 samples. Routine 'blank' material (unmineralised quartz) was inserted at a nominal rate of 3 in 100 samples at the logging geologist's discretion - with particular

weighting towards submitting blanks immediately following mineralised field samples. Routine field duplicates for RC samples were submitted at a rate of 1 in 25 samples. Analytical laboratories provided their own routine quality controls within their own practices. No significant issues have been noted. All results are checked in the acQuireTM database before being used, and analysed batches are continuously reviewed to ensure they are performing

within acceptable tolerance for the style of mineralisation. HCH has not completed a comprehensive review of QA/QC data from historical drilling. Surface Geochemistry All soil samples collected at Domeyko were scanned using an Olympus "Vanta" portable XRF and tested for magnetic susceptibility with a portable

KT-10 meter. Routine QA/QC standards are used at the beginning and end of each XRF campaign in addition to every 50 XRF measurements recorded. Standards

have been selected to represent typical multi-element distribution for the style of deposit being analysed. Routine comparison of soil sample XRF and assay results is completed at the end of each soil geochemical campaign. Soil and rock chip samples were also submitted to ALS for multielement analysis by ME-MS61 method. This method provides 48 element analysis at

very low detection limits, suitable for mapping lithology from geochemistry. Analysis involves HNO3-HClO4-HF acid digestion, HCl leach, dissolving

nearly all minerals, this is paired with ICP-MS and ICP-AES analysis. This technique is appropriate for this type of sample and is considered total. The analytical laboratories provided routine quality controls within their own practices. No significant issues have been noted. No company standards

or blanks are submitted by HCH. All results are checked in the acQuireTM database before being used, and analysed batches are continuously reviewed to ensure they are performing

within acceptable tolerance for the style of mineralisation.

Verification

of sampling

and assaying . The verification of significant intersections by

either independent or alternative company

personnel. . The use of twinned holes. . Documentation of primary data, data entry

procedures, data verification, data storage

(physical and electronic) protocols. . Discuss any adjustment to assay data. All assay results have been compiled and verified to ensure veracity of assay results and the corresponding sample data. This includes a review of

QA/QC results to identify any issues prior to incorporation into the Company's geological database. No adjustment has been made to assay data following electronic upload from original laboratory certificates to the database. Where samples returned

values below the detection limit, these assay values were set to half the lowest detection limit for that element. The capture of drill logging data was managed by a computerised system and strict data validation steps were followed. The data is stored in a secure

acQuireTM database with modification access restricted to a dedicated database manager. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification and data storage protocols have all been validated through internal database

checks and by a third-party audit completed in 2022. Visualisation and validation of drill data was also undertaken in 3D using multiple software packages - Datamine and Leapfrog with no errors detected. Historical Drilling: No assays are being reported as the quality of supplied drill data cannot be verified. One historic drillhole has been validated, returning comparable copper results. Further validation and twin holes are required. DD and RC sampling and assay results have been supplied as basic compiled spreadsheet format. The lack of information regarding sample chain

of custody procedures and analytical methods has limited the use of the data to exploration targeting until a future verification campaign with remaining

available core samples and/or twinning of existing holes. No adjustment has been made any of the provided assay data.

Location of

data points . Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate

drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys),

trenches, mine workings and other locations

used in Mineral Resource estimation. . Specification of the grid system used. . Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Drilling The WGS84 UTM zone 19S coordinate system has been used. HCH drill hole collar locations were surveyed on completion of each drill hole using a handheld Garmin GPS with an accuracy of +/-5 m. An

independent survey company was contracted to survey drill collar locations using a CHCNAV model i80 Geodetic GPS, dual frequency, Real Time

with 0.1cm accuracy. Downhole surveys for HCH drilling were completed by the drilling contractor every 30m using an Axis Champ Navigator north seeking gyroscope tool

and Reflex GYRO north seeking gyroscope tool. Historic drill hole collar co-ordinates were supplied in either PSAD or WGS coordinate system. Where necessary, a translation has been applied to

transform to WGS84 UTM zone 19S coordinate system. This translation is as follows: Coordinate Datum

PSAD-56

Northing Easting RL

6814387.779 335434.643 970.49

Coordinate Datum

WGS-84

Northing Easting RL

6814009.615 335250.244 1003.611 Historic diamond drill holes have documented DGPS/ Total Station survey collar pickups, these are situated satisfactorily on the supplied DTEM and

commercial satellite imagery. Several holes have questionable locations on satellite imagery with no supporting documentation available to

satisfactorily resolve the error. Eight historic diamond drill collars were located by HCH and have been surveyed using the same method as HCH

drilling. Downhole surveys for historical drilling were completed every 10m by gyroscope. Exact specifications for the gyroscope tool are unknown. The topographic model used at Domeyko is deemed adequate for topographic control. Drillhole collar locations have been validated against the

topographic model. Surface Geochemistry Soil samples at Domeyko were collected at a pre-determined sampling point by navigating to the WGS84 UTM co-ordinates with hand-held GPS. Rock chip samples have been collected at the discretion of the mapping geologist, sample locations have been recorded from handheld GPS set to

the WGS84 UTM datum.

Data spacing

and

distribution . Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. . Whether the data spacing and distribution is

sufficient to establish the degree of geological

and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

procedure(s) and classifications applied. . Whether sample compositing has been applied. Drilling Drill spacing is not considered at this stage of the project. Surface Geochemistry A 400 x 200 m grid spacing soil program with a total of 1181 samples has been taken across the Domeyko leases. The soil sample lines were designed

on E-W grid with WGS84 UTM 19S point locations. This sample spacing is considered appropriate for first pass soil geochemical sampling. Rock chips have been collected in a non-representative spacing, and do not reflect the character of the wider project area. This sampling cannot be

relied upon to imply geological or grade continuity.

Orientation

of data in

relation to

geological

structure . Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

extent to which this is known, considering the

deposit type. . If the relationship between the drilling orientation

and the orientation of key mineralised structures

is considered to have introduced a sampling bias,

this should be assessed and reported if material. The majority of drilling was oriented from -60° toward the east or west. In addition, some other drill orientations were used to ensure geological

representivity and to maximise the use of available drill platforms. The orientation of drilling is considered appropriate for this style of mineralisation, and no sampling bias is inferred from drilling completed as. In

addition, copper-gold porphyry mineralisation is typically homogenous meaning a limited chance of bias is likely to be caused from drilling orientation

Sample

security . The measures taken to ensure sample security. For HCH data, a strict chain of custody procedures was adhered to. All samples have the sample submission number/ticket inserted into each bulk

polyweave sample bag with the id number clearly visible. The sample bag is stapled together such that no sample material can spill out and no one

can tamper with the sample once it leaves Hot Chili custody. The measures taken to ensure sample security for drilling completed by Hudbay Minerals Inc. are unknown.