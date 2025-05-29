Pensacola City Council Greenlights Transformative Rafferty Center In 6-1 Vote
The facility honors decades of grassroots work by SYSA, which began in the 1980s and now serves over 1,000 children annually. The new space will double capacity and allow coaches and mentors to build deeper relationships with youth.
"Our goal is for The Rafferty Center to play a critically important role in the life of our city. Our family has long been deeply committed to do anything we can do to help make the future of kids in Pensacola a brighter one," said Troy Rafferty, a shareholder at the law firm Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa .
City Council Member Delarian Wiggins added, "Youth sports are more than just games-they're the heartbeat of a community, where kids grow, families unite, and lifelong values are born on fields and courts shared by all."
The City of Pensacola will provide land, maintenance support, janitorial services, and utilities, recognizing the long-term community value.
Construction is expected to begin later this year.
