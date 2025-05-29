Pensacola City Council Greenlights Transformative Rafferty Center In 6-1 Vote

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The center is named for, whoselaunched the capital campaign. Their commitment has been supported by additional contributions from theand other local philanthropists. The center will be built atand feature two basketball courts, classrooms, and expanded space for tutoring, mentoring, and after-school programs.

The facility honors decades of grassroots work by SYSA, which began in the 1980s and now serves over 1,000 children annually. The new space will double capacity and allow coaches and mentors to build deeper relationships with youth.

"Our goal is for The Rafferty Center to play a critically important role in the life of our city. Our family has long been deeply committed to do anything we can do to help make the future of kids in Pensacola a brighter one," said Troy Rafferty, a shareholder at the law firm Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa .

City Council Member Delarian Wiggins added, "Youth sports are more than just games-they're the heartbeat of a community, where kids grow, families unite, and lifelong values are born on fields and courts shared by all."

The City of Pensacola will provide land, maintenance support, janitorial services, and utilities, recognizing the long-term community value.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

For more information or to support the project, visit

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: [email protected]

Agency Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Media Strategist

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908) 612-3515

Email: [email protected]

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a plaintiffs' litigation firm with a national practice specializing in catastrophic injury and mass torts law . With a team of experienced attorneys dedicated to fighting for the rights of those injured through negligence or wrongdoing, Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa has earned a reputation for delivering justice and securing substantial settlements for their clients.

SOURCE Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa