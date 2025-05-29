Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bio-Techne To Present At Investor Conferences


2025-05-29 07:02:20
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
June 3, 2025
2:40 PM CDT

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
June 4, 2025
3:45 PM EDT

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
June 10, 2025
10:40 AM EDT

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at .

About Bio-Techne
 Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]
612-656-4416

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

