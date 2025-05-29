Superior Healthplan Awards $200,000 In Grants To 20 Community-Based Organizations And Providers
|
Organization
|
Region Served
|
Grant Purpose
|
Her Pantry
|
El Paso
|
Purchase diapers and wipes to expand diaper distribution program.
|
City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation
|
Wichita Falls
|
Replace exercise equipment for senior fitness program.
|
Early Learning Center of Lubbock
|
Lubbock
|
Purchase updated health and safety equipment needed to operate 5 early learning centers.
|
Parmer Lane Elementary School
|
Austin
|
Create community walking trail.
|
Shepherd's Heart
|
Waco
|
Expand food distribution network.
|
REACH Inc.
|
Dallas
|
Develop and implement independent living skills curriculum for people with disabilities.
|
United Way Grayson County Diaper Bank
|
Sherman
|
Expand diaper distribution program.
|
YMCA of Greater San Antonio
|
San Antonio
|
Support 4 family events to address key non-medical drivers of health.
|
Prairie View A&M University
|
McAllen
|
Provide summer safety, financial literacy, and conservation workshops for community.
|
Community Action Corporation of South Texas
|
Corpus Christi
|
Expand nutrition program by increasing meal delivery services for elderly individuals.
Provider Grant Winners
|
Organization
|
Region Served
|
Grant Purpose
|
Thrive Counseling & Wellness
|
El Paso
|
Provide continuing education and training opportunities to advance
|
St. Joseph's Home Health
|
Wichita Falls
|
Purchase assistive tools to help keep seniors upright and moving.
|
Regence Health Network
|
Lubbock
|
Acquire 3 diabetic retinopathy screening instruments to identify those at risk.
|
Lone Star Circle of Care
|
Austin
|
Purchase handheld digital retinal camera, increasing capacity
|
Killeen Pediatric Care Clinic
|
Killeen
|
Purchase a screening tool to check vision abnormalities as early as 6 months of age.
|
Superior Care Clinic
|
Dallas
|
Replace vaccine storage refrigerator and freezer to ensure safety and prevent loss.
|
Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health
|
Sherman
|
Provide medically fragile members with "go-bags" full of personal
|
Firefly Pediatrics
|
San Antonio
|
Fund a Saturday wellness clinic to offer incentives for patients to get
|
Mi Ranchito Adult Day Care
|
McAllen
|
Expand indoor and outdoor fitness areas to encourage physical activity.
|
Alma S. Rigonan, MD, PA
|
Corpus Christi
|
Develop interactive tools and educational materials for the waiting area
Since 2020, Superior has provided more than $940,000 in funding to hundreds of community partners and providers through its grant program, which addresses non-medical drivers of health, such as access to food, economic stability, health care, housing, education, and other critical needs that affect overall health and well-being.
To learn more about the grant program, visit SuperiorHealthPlan/grants .
About Superior HealthPlan
For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to 2 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,500 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $11.9 million in grants, sponsorships and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene , a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit .
SOURCE Superior HealthPlan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment