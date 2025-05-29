Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Superior Healthplan Awards $200,000 In Grants To 20 Community-Based Organizations And Providers

2025-05-29 07:02:20
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're excited to announce the grant recipients for this year and are proud to support these community-based organizations and providers as they use this funding to make a meaningful impact in the lives of Texans," said Dr. Susan Mills, senior vice president of population health and clinical operations at Superior HealthPlan. "We sincerely value their commitment and look forward to working together."

Community Grant Winners

Organization

Region Served

Grant Purpose

Her Pantry

El Paso

Purchase diapers and wipes to expand diaper distribution program.

City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation

Wichita Falls

Replace exercise equipment for senior fitness program.

Early Learning Center of Lubbock

Lubbock

Purchase updated health and safety equipment needed to operate 5 early learning centers.

Parmer Lane Elementary School

Austin

Create community walking trail.

Shepherd's Heart

Waco

Expand food distribution network.

REACH Inc.

Dallas

Develop and implement independent living skills curriculum for people with disabilities.

United Way Grayson County Diaper Bank

Sherman

Expand diaper distribution program.

YMCA of Greater San Antonio

San Antonio

Support 4 family events to address key non-medical drivers of health.

Prairie View A&M University

McAllen

Provide summer safety, financial literacy, and conservation workshops for community.

Community Action Corporation of South Texas

Corpus Christi

Expand nutrition program by increasing meal delivery services for elderly individuals.

Provider Grant Winners

Organization

Region Served

Grant Purpose

Thrive Counseling & Wellness

El Paso

Provide continuing education and training opportunities to advance
skills of play therapists and ensure growth of quality therapy services.

St. Joseph's Home Health

Wichita Falls

Purchase assistive tools to help keep seniors upright and moving.

Regence Health Network

Lubbock

Acquire 3 diabetic retinopathy screening instruments to identify those at risk.

Lone Star Circle of Care

Austin

Purchase handheld digital retinal camera, increasing capacity
to provide imaging during primary care appointments.

Killeen Pediatric Care Clinic

Killeen

Purchase a screening tool to check vision abnormalities as early as 6 months of age.

Superior Care Clinic

Dallas

Replace vaccine storage refrigerator and freezer to ensure safety and prevent loss.

Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

Sherman

Provide medically fragile members with "go-bags" full of personal
protective equipment to ensure patient safety when leaving home.

Firefly Pediatrics

San Antonio

Fund a Saturday wellness clinic to offer incentives for patients to get
vaccinated and caught up on well-child checks.

Mi Ranchito Adult Day Care

McAllen

Expand indoor and outdoor fitness areas to encourage physical activity.

Alma S. Rigonan, MD, PA

Corpus Christi

Develop interactive tools and educational materials for the waiting area
that teach children about asthma, allergies, and other common illnesses.

Since 2020, Superior has provided more than $940,000 in funding to hundreds of community partners and providers through its grant program, which addresses non-medical drivers of health, such as access to food, economic stability, health care, housing, education, and other critical needs that affect overall health and well-being.

To learn more about the grant program, visit SuperiorHealthPlan/grants .

About Superior HealthPlan
 For more than 25 years, Superior HealthPlan has offered high-quality health care to Texans, and is now a leading managed care company providing services to 2 million people. Committed to transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,500 employees throughout the state. Since 2020, Superior has contributed $11.9 million in grants, sponsorships and employee giving, helping support low-income communities. Superior is a company of Centene , a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit .

