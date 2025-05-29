Superior Healthplan Awards $200,000 In Grants To 20 Community-Based Organizations And Providers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're excited to announce the grant recipients for this year and are proud to support these community-based organizations and providers as they use this funding to make a meaningful impact in the lives of Texans," said Dr. Susan Mills, senior vice president of population health and clinical operations at Superior HealthPlan. "We sincerely value their commitment and look forward to working together." Community Grant Winners

Organization Region Served Grant Purpose Her Pantry El Paso Purchase diapers and wipes to expand diaper distribution program. City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation Wichita Falls Replace exercise equipment for senior fitness program. Early Learning Center of Lubbock Lubbock Purchase updated health and safety equipment needed to operate 5 early learning centers. Parmer Lane Elementary School Austin Create community walking trail. Shepherd's Heart Waco Expand food distribution network. REACH Inc. Dallas Develop and implement independent living skills curriculum for people with disabilities. United Way Grayson County Diaper Bank Sherman Expand diaper distribution program. YMCA of Greater San Antonio San Antonio Support 4 family events to address key non-medical drivers of health. Prairie View A&M University McAllen Provide summer safety, financial literacy, and conservation workshops for community. Community Action Corporation of South Texas Corpus Christi Expand nutrition program by increasing meal delivery services for elderly individuals.

Provider Grant Winners

Organization Region Served Grant Purpose Thrive Counseling & Wellness El Paso Provide continuing education and training opportunities to advance

skills of play therapists and ensure growth of quality therapy services. St. Joseph's Home Health Wichita Falls Purchase assistive tools to help keep seniors upright and moving. Regence Health Network Lubbock Acquire 3 diabetic retinopathy screening instruments to identify those at risk. Lone Star Circle of Care Austin Purchase handheld digital retinal camera, increasing capacity

to provide imaging during primary care appointments. Killeen Pediatric Care Clinic Killeen Purchase a screening tool to check vision abnormalities as early as 6 months of age. Superior Care Clinic Dallas Replace vaccine storage refrigerator and freezer to ensure safety and prevent loss. Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health Sherman Provide medically fragile members with "go-bags" full of personal

protective equipment to ensure patient safety when leaving home. Firefly Pediatrics San Antonio Fund a Saturday wellness clinic to offer incentives for patients to get

vaccinated and caught up on well-child checks. Mi Ranchito Adult Day Care McAllen Expand indoor and outdoor fitness areas to encourage physical activity. Alma S. Rigonan, MD, PA Corpus Christi Develop interactive tools and educational materials for the waiting area

that teach children about asthma, allergies, and other common illnesses.

Since 2020, Superior has provided more than $940,000 in funding to hundreds of community partners and providers through its grant program, which addresses non-medical drivers of health, such as access to food, economic stability, health care, housing, education, and other critical needs that affect overall health and well-being.

