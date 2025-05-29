Kimco Realty® Management To Present At Nareit's Reitweek: 2025 Investor Conference
When: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 from 9:30 AM – 10:00 AM, ET
Live Webcast: Kimco Realty Presentation Link , or enter into your browser.
Audio from the conference will be available on Kimco Realty's investor relations website until July 5, 2025.
About Kimco Realty ®
Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 65 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of March 31, 2025, the company owned interests in 567 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space.
The company announces material information to its investors using the company's investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook ( ), and LinkedIn ( ). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.
CONTACT:
David F. Bujnicki
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy
Kimco Realty Corporation
(833) 800-4343
...
