Bath & Body Works Reports 2025 First Quarter Results And Maintains Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
|BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|(In millions, except per share amounts)
|First Quarter
|2025
|2024
|Net Sales
|$
|1,424
|$
|1,384
|Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy
|(778
|)
|(778
|)
|Gross Profit
|646
|606
|General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses
|(437
|)
|(419
|)
|Operating Income
|209
|187
|Interest Expense
|(71
|)
|(82
|)
|Other Income
|8
|13
|Income Before Income Taxes
|146
|118
|Provision for Income Taxes
|(41
|)
|(31
|)
|Net Income
|$
|105
|$
|87
|Net Income per Diluted Share
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.38
|Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding
|215
|226
| BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
| May 3,
2025
| May 4,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|636
|$
|855
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|103
|121
|Inventories
|869
|814
|Easton Assets Held for Sale
|97
|-
|Other
|115
|127
|Total Current Assets
|1,820
|1,917
|Property and Equipment, Net
|1,111
|1,183
|Operating Lease Assets
|970
|1,047
|Goodwill
|628
|628
|Trade Name
|165
|165
|Deferred Income Taxes
|133
|143
|Other Assets
|54
|138
|Total Assets
|$
|4,881
|$
|5,221
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$
|452
|$
|403
|Accrued Expenses and Other
|495
|489
|Current Operating Lease Liabilities
|201
|186
|Income Taxes
|146
|143
|Total Current Liabilities
|1,294
|1,221
|Deferred Income Taxes
|23
|147
|Long-term Debt
|3,886
|4,282
|Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
|895
|990
|Other Long-term Liabilities
|233
|257
|Total Equity (Deficit)
|(1,450
|)
|(1,676
|)
|Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit)
|$
|4,881
|$
|5,221
| BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
|First Quarter
|2025
|2024
|Operating Activities:
|Net Income
|$
|105
|$
|87
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
|Depreciation of Long-lived Assets
|64
|71
|Share-based Compensation Expense
|10
|12
|Changes in Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable
|103
|103
|Inventories
|(134
|)
|(105
|)
|Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other
|14
|(101
|)
|Income Taxes Payable
|34
|25
|Other Assets and Liabilities
|(8
|)
|(16
|)
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|188
|76
|Investing Activities:
|Capital Expenditures
|(37
|)
|(46
|)
|Other Investing Activities
|(2
|)
|-
|Net Cash Used for Investing Activities
|(39
|)
|(46
|)
|Financing Activities:
|Payments for Long-term Debt
|-
|(110
|)
|Repurchases of Common Stock
|(136
|)
|(96
|)
|Dividends Paid
|(43
|)
|(45
|)
|Tax Payments related to Share-based Awards
|(4
|)
|(7
|)
|Other Financing Activities
|(5
|)
|(1
|)
|Net Cash Used for Financing Activities
|(188
|)
|(259
|)
|Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
|1
|-
|Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(38
|)
|(229
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year
|674
|1,084
|Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
|$
|636
|$
|855
| BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
First Quarter 2025
|Total Sales (In millions):
|First Quarter
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Stores - U.S. and Canada (a)
|$
|1,110
|$
|1,065
|4.3
|%
|Direct - U.S. and Canada
|250
|261
|(4.3
|%)
|International (b)
|64
|58
|10.1
|%
|Total Bath & Body Works
|$
|1,424
|$
|1,384
|2.9
|%
________________
(a) Results include fulfilled buy online pick up in store orders.
(b) Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.
|Total Company-operated Stores:
|Stores
|Stores
|2/1/2025
|Opened
|Closed
|5/3/2025
|United States
|1,782
|13
|(8
|)
|1,787
|Canada
|113
|-
|-
|113
|Total Bath & Body Works
|1,895
|13
|(8
|)
|1,900
|Total Partner-operated Stores:
|Stores
|Stores
|2/1/2025
|Opened
|Closed
|5/3/2025
|International
|494
|12
|(17
|)
|489
|International - Travel Retail
|35
|2
|(2
|)
|35
|Total International (a)
|529
|14
|(19
|)
|524
________________
(a) Includes store locations only and does not include kiosks, shop-in-shops, gondola or beauty counter locations.
|BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.
|ADJUSTED FORECASTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|(In millions)
|Full-Year
|2025
|Low
|High
|Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Forecasted Free Cash Flow
|Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$
|1,020
|$
|1,100
|Forecasted Capital Expenditures
|(270
|)
|(250
|)
|Forecasted Free Cash Flow
|$
|750
|$
|850
Forecasted Free Cash Flow
Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow is defined as Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities less our Forecasted Capital Expenditures. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe is useful to analyze our anticipated ability to generate cash. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow calculation may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow should be evaluated in addition to, and not considered a substitute for, other GAAP financial measures.
