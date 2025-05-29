Bath & Body Works Reports 2025 First Quarter Results And Maintains Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance



First quarter net sales up 3% to $1.4 billion, at the high end of the guidance range, and earnings per diluted share up 29% to $0.49, exceeding the high end of the guidance range

Net sales performance driven by compelling innovation Company maintains 2025 net sales guidance of 1% to 3% growth and earnings per diluted share guidance of $3.25 to $3.60, inclusive of current tariff rates



COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today reported first quarter 2025 results.

“Our team delivered a strong start to the year driven by the positive customer response to our innovation in the quarter. We're effectively leveraging our predominantly U.S.-based supply chain to navigate the evolving trade environment, and I'm confident in our ability to adapt to meet the consumer where they are with fragrance innovation and high-quality product at compelling price points as we move through 2025,” said Eva Boratto, CFO, Bath & Body Works.

Boratto concluded,“I'm also excited to welcome Daniel Heaf as CEO of Bath & Body Works, and I look forward to partnering with him and the rest of the leadership team to build on our strong foundation and accelerate growth.”

Last week, Bath & Body Works announced that the Company's independent directors unanimously voted to appoint Daniel Heaf as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 16, 2025. Following the conclusion of the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Heaf will be appointed a member of the Board, effective immediately.

Daniel Heaf, CEO of Bath & Body Works, commented,“I'm honored to join this iconic brand with a deep sense of purpose and a powerful foundation. I have already had the privilege of meeting many associates across the company, and I'm incredibly impressed by the passion, dedication, and talent across our teams. I believe we're incredibly well positioned to define and lead the home fragrance and beauty categories globally and accelerate growth.”

First Quarter 2025 Results

The company reported net sales of $1,424 million for the quarter ended May 3, 2025, an increase of 2.9% compared to net sales of $1,384 million for the quarter ended May 4, 2024.

The company reported earnings per diluted share of $0.49 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.38 last year. First quarter operating income was $209 million compared to $187 million last year, and net income was $105 million compared to $87 million last year.

2025 Guidance

The company is maintaining its full-year 2025 net sales guidance of 1% to 3% growth, compared to $7,307 million in fiscal 2024, and 2025 full-year earnings per diluted share guidance of $3.25 to $3.60, compared to earnings per diluted share of $3.61 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.29 in fiscal 2024. The company's full-year outlook includes the anticipated impact of all tariff rates currently in effect and levied by the U.S. government and other countries. Our outlook also includes the anticipated impact of approximately $300 million of cash deployed towards share repurchases. In Fiscal 2025, we continue to expect to generate free cash flow of $750 million to $850 million.

The company expects second quarter 2025 net sales to be flat to up 2% compared to $1,526 million in the second quarter of 2024. Second quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.33 and $0.38, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.68 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.37 in the second quarter of 2024. Our second quarter 2025 outlook also includes the anticipated impact of all tariff rates as referenced above.

Our forward-looking guidance excludes the anticipated financial impact of the aforementioned CEO transition, which we estimate could negatively impact earnings per diluted share by approximately $0.05.

For a reconciliation of our reported GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2024 and the second quarter of 2024, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 28, 2024, respectively.

Earnings Call and Additional Information

Bath & Body Works, Inc. will conduct its first quarter earnings call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 29. A slide presentation has been posted on the company's Investor Relations website that summarizes certain information in the company's prepared remarks from the earnings call as well as some additional facts and figures regarding the company's operating performance and guidance.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,900 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 524 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com (as of May 3, 2025).

