FOCAL By Mozn Is Positioned As The Leader In The SPARK Matrix: Know Your Customer (KYC) Solutions, 2025 By QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Know Your Customer (KYC) solution vendors. FOCAL by Mozn, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.





QKS Group has named FOCAL by Mozn as a SPARK leader in their analysis of the SPARK MatrixTM: Know Your Customer (KYC) Solutions, 2025 market.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

FOCAL by Mozn was recognized as a technology leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Know Your Customer (KYC) Solutions, 2025, reflecting its accelerated innovation across AI-driven compliance automation, multilingual name screening, and behavioral risk intelligence. Its platform's modular design and seamless data integrations enable end-to-end KYC workflows, from identity verification and onboarding to ongoing monitoring with real-time risk scoring. With proprietary technologies for phonetic and linguistic risk detection, and advanced graph-based link analysis, FOCAL empowers institutions to uncover hidden relationships and adapt to evolving financial crime risks. FOCAL's rapid advancements in automation, contextual risk modeling, and Arabic/Latin-script precision position it as a leader in the evolving KYC landscape.

QKS Group defines“Know Your Customer (KYC) solution as an integrated technology framework that helps financial institutions verify customer identities, assess risk, and meet regulatory requirements across jurisdictions. A comprehensive end-to-end KYC solution integrates key processes such as customer onboarding, sanctions and PEP screening, Customer Due Diligence (CDD), risk assessment and scoring, and ongoing monitoring. Leveraging AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics, robust KYC solutions analyze customer data and behavioral patterns to detect anomalies and flag potential risks. These solutions also support perpetual KYC (pKYC), beneficial ownership analysis, and real-time decisioning, enhancing accuracy and responsiveness. By automating core compliance functions and enabling seamless integration with internal systems and external data sources, a comprehensive KYC solution improves accuracy, efficiency, and strengthen an institution's financial crime risk management framework.”

“FOCAL by Mozn is adopting an AI-powered approach to modern KYC, blending intelligent risk detection, multilingual name screening, and behavioral analytics into a flexible compliance solution. Built to support the complexities of financial institutions across emerging markets, FOCAL offers robust risk scoring models reflecting jurisdictional needs. The platform also incorporates configurable workflows, API-based integrations, and explainable AI techniques that support transparency in decision-making. FOCAL's modular design and growing automation place it at the forefront of modern KYC platforms, enabling institutions to address evolving regulatory requirements with agility, accuracy, and assurance.” said Siddharth Arya, Senior Analyst at QKS Group.

Malik Alyousef, Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer at Mozn , said“Our recognition as a leader in the SPARK MatrixTM for Know Your Customer (KYC) Solutions by QKS Group is a testament to our relentless efforts and commitment to achieving excellence and innovation in the Financial Crime space. Our cutting-edge AI-driven FOCAL platform minimizes false positives and improves screening & detection precision. We enable an end-to-end KYC Compliance solution making compliance with regulations simple, easy, and effortless while providing frictionless customer experience. Our team remains dedicated to continuously improving and enhancing our FOCAL platform, to meet the evolving needs of our customers and regulatory landscape be it local or global.”

About Mozn:

Mozn is a technology company committed to advancing digital humanity through the harnessing of artificial intelligence to build enterprise AI-powered products – FOCAL, the End-to-end Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance platform and OSOS, the leading Arabic Gen AI platform – along with tailored AI solutions designed to meet the unique needs of enterprises across various sectors. Mozn is at the forefront of technological innovation, striving to redefine the limits of what is possible in the digital age.



About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

