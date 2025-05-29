Pyrogenesis Achieves Approved Supplier Status With Boeing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NexGenTM titanium metal powder now qualified for use by Boeing

MONTREAL, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. () (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced all-electric plasma processes and sustainable solutions to support heavy industry in their energy transition, emission reduction, commodity security, and waste remediation efforts, is pleased to announce today that the Company has received official confirmation of approved supplier status with Boeing. PyroGenesis' Ti64“coarse” metal powder with a particle size that is within the range of 53-150μm (microns) has been qualified for use and added to Boeing's qualified list of metal powders available for use in additive manufacturing.

“PyroGenesis is proud to achieve official supplier status with Boeing. The high standard of Ti64 metal powder produced at PyroGenesis Additive for Boeing is the result of years of groundbreaking design and engineering work that went into developing our NexGenTM plasma atomization process,” said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis.









Image 1: PyroGenesis titanium metal powder as produced by its NexGenTM plasma atomization system.

Massimo Dattilo, Vice-President of PyroGenesis Additive, added:“Our stated goal to produce some of the highest quality metal powders in the additive manufacturing industry required being assessed by the highest quality client under the toughest standards. Having received qualification of our“coarse” powder we look forward to serving the needs of Boeing and its parts manufacturing and service centers with metal powder produced by PyroGenesis' NexGenTM plasma atomization system.”

PyroGenesis is the inventor of the plasma atomization process and in fact coined the term“plasma atomization” in its original patent. The Company's NexGenTM system is a patented upgrade to what is considered the gold standard process for the development of metal powder for additive manufacturing, also referred to as metal 3D printing.

PyroGenesis' development of high quality titanium metal powders is part of its three-vertical solution ecosystem that aligns with economic drivers that are key to global heavy industry. Metal powders are part of PyroGenesis' Commodity Security & Optimization vertical, where the development of advanced material production techniques, and the use of technology such as plasma to recover viable metals, chemicals, and minerals from industrial waste, helps to maximize raw materials and improve the availability of critical minerals. Titanium has been identified as a critical mineral by the Canadian government . The other verticals are Energy Transition and Emission Reduction, and Waste Remediation .

