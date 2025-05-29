Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Whitestone REIT To Present At Nareit's Reitweek 2025 Investor Conference


2025-05-29 07:01:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the“Company”) today announced that CEO Dave Holeman will participate in a“Fireside Chat” at Nareit's 2025 REITweek Investor Conference. Mr. Holeman will be hosted by Truist Analyst Anthony Hau.

When: Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 9:30 Eastern
Link to Audio:

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit .

Investor and Media Contact:

David Mordy
Director of Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
...


