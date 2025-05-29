Dorman's Light Duty Automotive Segment Announces More First-To-Aftermarket Repair Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLMAR, Pa., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing the release of hundreds of new automotive repair solutions this month, many of which are first-to-the-aftermarket products. These products join a growing Dorman catalog of over 138,000 SKUs. They offer approximately 12+ million new sales opportunities for aftermarket parts distributors, retailers and repair shops, and more accessible solutions for vehicle owners.

A smart junction box for select aging Dodge Dakota pickup trucks, manufactured to help restore malfunctioning electrical equipment to factory specifications

an aftermarket-exclusive automatic transmission oil cooler designed to match the performance of the original equipment unit on select Ford Super Duty trucks, adding to Dorman's extensive line of fluid coolers

an aftermarket-exclusive, rugged third brake light for certain late-model Jeep Gladiator trucks, engineered and manufactured to replace a damaged factory center high mount light and offering bright, reliable illumination three aftermarket-exclusive integrated door lock/tailgate lock actuators covering select Ford, Chrysler, Jeep and GM vehicles, increasing Dorman's large lineup of actuators that undergo testing for reliability and compliance with applicable federal safety regulations

About Dorman

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

