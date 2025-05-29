Factset Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call
|Date
|Monday, June 23, 2025
|Time:
|9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|Participant Registration:
|FactSet Q3 2025 Earnings Call Registration
Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. The conference call platform will register your name and organization and provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. The call will include a live Q&A session.
The earnings presentation slides will be available on FactSet's investor relations website at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on June 23, 2025, 30 minutes before the earnings call begins.
A replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 23, 2025, through June 23, 2026. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet.
About FactSet
FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 8,600 global clients and nearly 220,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .
FactSet
Investor Relations:
Kevin Toomey
+1.212.209.5259
...
Media Relations:
Kelly
Legal Disclaimer:
