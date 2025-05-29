Honoris United Universities Celebrates The Power Of Employability-Driven Education In 2024 Report

Nile University of Nigeria, Honoris United Universities

- Dr. Jonathan Louw, Group CEO, Honoris United Universities

CASABLANCA / DURBAN / TUNIS / ABUJA, MOROCCO, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- .Honoris celebrates an 86% Employability Rate

.Honoris assures its key employability metrics with Deloitte, a first in Africa

.Honoris 40 Under 40 alumni showcases leaders of change in numerous sectors

.Over 1,000 Employer Partners support the transformation of human capital

Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network, proudly announces the launch of its 2024 Student Employability Report and its first 40 Under 40 of transformational alumni, reinforcing its commitment to preparing graduates for success.

As industries worldwide undergo continue disruption and AI-driven evolution, Honoris is equipping students with the critical skills needed to thrive in the future of work. With an 86% graduate employability rate, the 2024 report highlights the tangible impact of education in bridging the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that graduates not only secure employment but also contribute to economic and social transformation across the continent.

On average, Honoris graduates secured jobs within 2.5 months, whilst alumni value for money continues to rise, now at 85%. Testimonials of this impact are evident throughout the Honoris 40 Under 40: a distinguished group of young leaders whose success and innovation across industries exemplify the transformative impact of an Honoris education in tackling today's most pressing challenges.

For the first time, Honoris' impact has been independently assured by Deloitte, reinforcing the credibility of key performance indicators such as employability rates and value for money. This milestone underscores Honoris' commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering measurable impact in higher education.

Honoris United Universities Group CEO, Dr. Jonathan Louw, said“The stories of our alumni serve as inspiration for current and future students, demonstrating that an education at a Honoris institution is not merely a pathway to a career but a launchpad for leadership and lifetime success. They remind us that our mission extends far beyond the classroom-it is about empowering individuals to become agents of change in their communities and industries. I extend my congratulations and appreciation to our alumni for serving as ambassadors of our institutions, their achievements inspire us to push boundaries and continue delivering Education for Impact across Africa.”

The network's intentional approach to building agile employability functions across its 16 institutions and 100,000 students continue to drive employability outcomes, ensuring that graduates are equipped with 21st-century skills – such as behavioral intelligence, critical thinking, creativity and design thinking, communication, collaboration, digital literacy, data analytics, and entrepreneurship – to make a positive contribution to their workplaces. Honoris institutions invest in strategic industry partnerships and collaborations that promote mutually beneficial learning. The network holds over 1,000 partnerships across 10 industries, including IT; Communication Services; Industrials; Financials; and Healthcare. Multinational corporations operating within Africa make up 30% of these.

Honoris continues to disrupt traditional pedagogies with innovative, relevant academic models, using a best-of-breed approach to increase access to qualitative, affordable, and scalable higher education. The network remains agile, adaptive, and collective in its mission to transform higher education, enhancing teaching and learning and focusing on student success.

Access the full Honoris Student Employability Report and the Honoris 40 under 40 here .

