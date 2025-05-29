Surface Fire Protection Coating Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Surface Fire Protection Coating Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's latest report explores market driver, trends, regional insights - market sizing & forecasts through 2034

The surface fire protection coating market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.35 billion in 2024 to $2.55 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing construction activities, increasing fire safety regulations, rising awareness about passive fire protection, rise in urbanization and infrastructure development, rise in demand for high-rise buildings, and stricter insurance requirements.

Where Is The Surface Fire Protection Coating Market Headed In The Future?

The surface fire protection coating market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years, projected to grow to $3.51 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to stricter post-COVID building safety regulations, rising investments in infrastructure modernization, increasing demand for fire-resistant materials in green buildings, growing oil & gas and chemical industries, and heightened awareness of passive fire protection in real estate.

What Drives The Increasing Surface Fire Protection Coating Market Size?

The increasing incidents of fire-related accidents is expected to propel the growth of the surface fire protection coating market going forward. Fire-related accidents refer to harmful events caused by unexpected fires and causes damage, injuries, or fatalities. The rise in fire-related accidents is largely driven by outdated infrastructure and insufficient fire safety measures, as aging buildings often lack modern fire-resistant materials and systems necessary to contain or prevent the spread of fire.

Who Are The Key Players In The Surface Fire Protection Coating Market?

Major companies operating in the surface fire protection coating market are Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Sika AG, Nippon Paint, RPM International, BASF Coatings GmbH, Axalta Coating Systems, Asian Paints, Kansai Paint, Hempel A/S, Jotun, Berger Paints, Beckers Group, Carboline, Midwest Chemicals, No-Burn, Shield Industries, Flame Control Coatings, Fire Retardants Inc.

What Are The Latest Developments In The Surface Fire Protection Coating Market?

Major companies operating in the surface fire protection coating market are focusing on developing advanced coating formulations such as epoxy passive fire protection PFP coating, to enhance fire resistance, improve durability, and meet stricter safety standards.

How Is The Market Of The Surface Fire Protection Coating Segmented ?

Market Segments: Breaking Down the Surface Fire Protection Coating Market

- By Type: Intumescent Coatings, Cementitious Coatings, Other Types

- By Formulation Type: Water-Based Coatings, Solvent-Based Coatings, High-Temperature Resistant Coatings

- By Regulatory Compliance: Building Code Compliance, Environmental Regulations, Health And Safety Standards

- By Application: Building, Automotive, Residential, Ship, Other Applications

Subsegments:

- By Intumescent Coatings: Water-Based Intumescent Coatings, Solvent-Based Intumescent Coatings, Epoxy-Based Intumescent Coatings

- By Cementitious Coatings: Lightweight Cementitious Coatings, Dense Cementitious Coatings

- By Other Types: Acrylic-Based Coatings, Silicone-Based Coatings, Hybrid Coatings

What Does The Regional Breakdown Of The Surface Fire Protection Coating Market Look Like?

North America was the largest region in the surface fire protection coating market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The emerging markets of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa are all covered in the report.

