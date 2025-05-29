Turkish HR Tech Firm Idenfit Showcases Integrated Workforce Solutions At Europe's Leading Security Expo
Turkish HR tech platform idenfit made a strong international debut at The Security Event (TSE) 2025, one of Europe's top trade shows for workforce and security technologies. Drawing over 17,000 security professionals, 376 global leaders, and 117 expert speakers, the event provided İdenfit with a powerful platform to connect with international partners and showcase its cutting-edge, integrated HR systems.
Founded in 2017, idenfit delivers 360-degree workforce management tools, ranging from time tracking and payroll to asset monitoring and digital signatures. As European security and HR tech increasingly converge, the company's solutions stand out for blending security hardware with HR intelligence on a cloud-based platform.Global Vision, Local Innovation
“TSE 2025 was more than just a trade show for us-it was the embodiment of our global vision,” said Nazım Onur Bayındır, Founder and CEO of idenfit.
“We had the opportunity to showcase solutions designed to manage tomorrow's workforce more securely, more smartly, and more seamlessly.”
At the event, idenfit demonstrated a suite of features including:
- Bluetooth-based keyless access systems RFID-powered real-time tracking for personnel and assets GPRS integration for wireless entry-exit data synchronization Biometric ID verification
These tools are embedded within its modular HR ecosystem, covering payroll, leave management, shift scheduling, and performance monitoring.A New Growth Chapter in Europe
Following the recent launch of its first European office in the Netherlands, idenfit is ramping up efforts to solidify its presence across the continent. By addressing complex workforce needs, such as shift management, employee attendance, and compliance, the platform positions itself as a comprehensive solution for modern businesses navigating digital transformation.
Participation in TSE 2025 also reinforced İdenfit's broader strategy to bridge the gap between HR technologies and physical security systems, an intersection gaining attention across Europe's enterprise sector.
“Our compatibility with the industry's most advanced hardware and our modular, cloud-based architecture earned us significant attention,” Bayındır added.
“This platform not only elevated our brand but also strengthened our long-term global vision and gave us fresh momentum for our future growth roadmap.”
Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
