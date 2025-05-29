Operation Sindoor: Who Is Shravan Singh? 10-Year-Old Boy Honoured As Youngest Civil Warrior
Shravan would bring water, milk, lassi, and ice from his house during Operation Sindoor for the Indian soldiers.
In a post on social media platform X, former Indian Army official, Major Madhan Kumar, wrote:“Indian Army honours little boy Shravan Singh, who helped soldiers in Amritsar border by bringing water, milk, lassi, ice from his house during Operation Sindoor.”Who is Shravan Singh?
Shravan Singh, a resident of Tara Wali village in Ferozepur district of Punjab, is a class 4 student.
During Operation Sindoor, he ensured that the Indian soldiers locked in a gunfight with Pakistani forces in Tara Wali village did not have to worry about water and tea.
His village is just 2 km from the international border.
For running the errands, Shravan was felicitated by Major General Ranjit Singh Manral, the General Officer Commanding of the 7th Infantry Division.
Expressing his ambitions, Shravan has also said he wants to join the army when he grows up, reported news agency PTI.
"I want to become a 'fauji' when I grow up. I want to serve the country," the boy said.
Shravan's father said: "We are proud of him. Even soldiers loved him."
Under Operation Sindoor, India had conducted airstrikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
The targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.
Following the Indian action, Pakistan had also launched an offensive against Indian military bases and resorted to shelling the border areas for the next three days.
On April 22, as many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
