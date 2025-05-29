Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazilian Giants Flamengo, Palmeiras, Internacional Advance In Libertadores


2025-05-29 07:00:43
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 28, 2025, Flamengo, Palmeiras, and Internacional secured their spots in the Copa Libertadores round of 16, as reported by official match records.

These Brazilian clubs triumphed in their final group stage matches, boosting their prospects in South America's top football competition. Their success drives revenue, fan engagement, and global visibility.

Flamengo edged out Venezuela's Deportivo Táchira 1-0 at a packed Maracanã Stadium. Defender Léo Pereira scored the decisive goal in the 66th minute, earning Flamengo 11 points in Group C.

This victory, watched by Brazil's new coach Carlo Ancelotti, highlighted players like Alex Sandro and Gerson, despite Gerson's recent knee injury concerns.

Palmeiras dominated Peru's Sporting Cristal 6-0 at Allianz Parque, finishing Group G with a perfect 18 points. Young star Estevão Willian, soon joining Chelsea, opened the scoring, while Flaco López netted twice.



This win ensures Palmeiras home advantage in knockout rounds, strengthening their brand and sponsorship deals. Internacional overcame Bahia 2-1 in a Brazilian showdown at Beira-Rio Stadium.

Vitinho and Rafael Borré scored to secure 11 points, topping Group F. Bahia, with 7 points, now shifts to the Copa Sudamericana, reflecting the fierce domestic competition.
2025 Copa Libertadores
The Copa Libertadores, running from April to November 2025, features 32 teams vying for glory. Brazil's seven representatives, including São Paulo and Botafogo , already qualified, dominate the field.

Fortaleza's fate hangs on their final match against Racing. Since 2019, Brazilian clubs have won every title, fueling a lucrative cycle of prize money and player exports.

These victories matter because the Libertadores generates millions in revenue through tickets, broadcasts, and sponsorships. Advancing teams attract European scouts, boosting transfer fees, as seen with Estevão's move.

The tournament also secures spots in the 2026 Club World Cup, offering global exposure. For businesses, these clubs represent investment opportunities in a passionate market.

MENAFN29052025007421016031ID1109610291

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

