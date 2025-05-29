403
Beijing supports direct Moscow-Kiev interactions
(MENAFN) China has voiced support for renewed direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, expressing hope that the negotiations will lead to a political resolution of the Ukraine conflict. Beijing reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace and working with the global community to help end the crisis.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated on Tuesday that China welcomes all initiatives aimed at fostering peace. She emphasized that China encourages direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine and hopes all sides will reach a fair, lasting, and mutually acceptable peace agreement through negotiation.
Beijing’s comments follow a recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. After the call, Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine would begin negotiations on a ceasefire. Putin confirmed that Moscow is ready to work with Kiev on drafting a memorandum that would include key principles and a potential timeline for a temporary ceasefire.
Since the start of the conflict in 2022, China has consistently advocated for peaceful resolution and criticized the West’s unilateral sanctions on Russia. It has also blamed NATO expansion for escalating tensions. In 2023, Beijing presented a 12-point peace plan, welcomed by Russia, focused on a political settlement based on current realities.
When asked about China’s potential role in mediating the conflict, Mao affirmed that Beijing is willing to work alongside the international community, respecting the preferences of those directly involved, to contribute constructively to peace efforts.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has also recently called for a just and lasting resolution to the conflict, promoting a global security approach that acknowledges the legitimate concerns of all nations and addresses the root causes of the war.
Last week marked the first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine since Kiev withdrew from negotiations in Istanbul in 2022. Putin has since urged for the resumption of talks aimed at resolving the conflict’s fundamental issues.
