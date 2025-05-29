Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings



Total sales increased 6%, at the mid-point of guidance and on top of 11% last year

Comparable store sales were flat, at the mid-point of guidance and on top of 2% last year

Net income was $101 million, and diluted EPS was $1.58

Excluding certain expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases:



Adjusted EBIT margin increased 30 basis points, well ahead of guidance

Adjusted EPS increased 18% to $1.67, well ahead of guidance Maintaining full year adjusted EPS guidance of $8.70 to $9.30; this guidance excludes anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases

BURLINGTON, N.J., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the first quarter ended May 3, 2025.



Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, stated,“Total Sales increased 6% and Comparable Store Sales were Flat for the first quarter, in line with the midpoint of our guidance. Adjusted EBIT Margin and EPS were ahead of guidance with approximately half of this beat to guidance coming from favorable timing of expenses that will negatively impact Q2.”

Mr. O'Sullivan continued,“The environment has become more uncertain since March, especially with regard to tariffs. We anticipate that tariffs will put significant pressure on our merchandise margin, but we are confident that, as long as tariffs do not increase from current levels, we can offset this pressure elsewhere in the P&L. These offsets, together with our Q1 earnings favorability, provide a path to achieving our original guidance.”

Mr. O'Sullivan added,“The changing landscape of tariffs creates risks and opportunities for our business. We have many advantages that traditional retailers do not have. We can move more rapidly and more flexibly. The next several months could be challenging but, if we navigate this well, then we expect to come out ahead.”

Mr. O'Sullivan concluded,“It is important to look through the short-term disruption caused by tariffs. Whatever level tariffs settle at, vendors will adjust and relocate to the lowest cost source of production. We do not believe that tariffs are going to change the longer-term structural dynamics of the retail industry. These dynamics are driving the growth of off-price retail and our business. We are excited by and focused on our long-term Full Potential.”

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Operating Results



Total sales increased 6% compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2024 to $2,500 million, while comparable store sales were flat compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2024.

Gross margin rate as a percentage of net sales was 43.8% vs. 43.5% for the first quarter of Fiscal 2024, an increase of 30 basis points. Merchandise margin expanded 20 basis points, while freight expense improved 10 basis points as a percentage of net sales.

Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $197 million vs. $183 million in the first quarter of 2024. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.

SG&A was 34.7% as a percentage of net sales vs 35.0% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2024, decreasing by 30 basis points. Adjusted SG&A was 26.8% vs. 27.1% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2024.

The effective tax rate was 24.1% vs. 28.4% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2024. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate was 24.1% vs. 28.1% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2024.

Net income was $101 million, or $1.58 per share vs. $79 million, or $1.22 per share for the first quarter of Fiscal 2024. Adjusted Net Income was $107 million, or $1.67 per share, vs. $91 million, or $1.42 per share for the first quarter of Fiscal 2024, excluding $4 million of expenses in each period, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding amounted to 64.0 million during the quarter compared with 64.3 million during the first quarter of Fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $244 million vs. $217 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2024, excluding $6 million of expenses in each period associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, an increase of 50 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBIT was $152 million vs. $135 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2024, excluding $6 million of expenses in each period associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, an increase of 30 basis points as a percentage of sales.

Inventory

Merchandise inventories were $1,315 million vs. $1,141 million at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2024, a 15% increase, while comparable store inventories decreased 8% compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2024. Reserve inventory was 48% of total inventory at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2025 compared to 40% at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2024. Reserve inventory is largely composed of merchandise that is purchased opportunistically and will be sent to stores in future months or next season.

Liquidity and Debt



The Company ended the first quarter of Fiscal 2025 with $1,119 million in liquidity, comprised of $371 million in unrestricted cash and $748 million in availability on its ABL facility. The Company ended the first quarter with $1,652 million in outstanding total debt, including $1,236 million on its Term Loan facility, $297 million in Convertible Notes, and $100 million in borrowings on its ABL facility.

Common Stock Repurchases



During the first quarter of Fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased 445,285 shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program for $105 million. As of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2025, the Company had $158 million remaining on its current share repurchase program authorization. On May 20, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $500 million of common stock, which is authorized to be executed through May 2027.

Outlook

For Fiscal Year 2025 (the 52-weeks ending January 31, 2026), the Company now expects:



Total sales to increase in the range of 6% to 8% on top of the 11% increase during Fiscal 2024; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 0% to 2%, on top of the 4% increase during Fiscal 2024;

Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, to be approximately $950 million;

To open approximately 100 net new stores;

Depreciation and amortization to be approximately $385 million;

Adjusted EBIT margin to increase in the range of 0 to 30 basis points versus Fiscal 2024; excludes $33 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in Fiscal 2025 and $16 million in Fiscal 2024;

Net interest expense to be approximately $57 million;

An Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of approximately 25%; and Adjusted EPS in the range of $8.70 to $9.30, as compared to $8.35 of Adjusted EPS last year; excludes $25 million, net of tax, of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in Fiscal 2025 and $12 million in Fiscal 2024. This assumes a fully diluted share count of approximately 64 million shares.

For the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 (the 13-weeks ending May 3, 2025), the Company expects:



Total sales to increase in the range of 5% to 7%; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 0% to 2% versus the second quarter of Fiscal 2024;

Adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of down 30 basis points to flat versus the second quarter of Fiscal 2024; excludes approximately $11 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 and $3 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024;

An effective tax rate of approximately 24%; and Adjusted EPS in the range of $1.20 to $1.30, as compared to $1.24 in Adjusted EPS last year; excludes $8 million, net of tax, of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 and $2 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024.

The Company has not presented a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures set out above to their most comparable GAAP financial measures because it would require the Company to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort. Adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with reasonable certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and impairment charges, as well as the tax effect of such items. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company's operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted EBIT Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these supplemental measures are useful in evaluating the performance of our business and provide greater transparency into our results of operations. In particular, we believe that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what we consider to be our core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist investors and management in evaluating our ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

First Quarter 2025 Conference Call

For more information about the Company, visit .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

