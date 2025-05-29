Electronics Manufacturing, Chips And GCC Growth Steps In Right Direction: Sunil Mittal
Speaking at the CII 'Annual Business Summit' in the national capital, he highlighted four key pillars that need focus, in order to build on the country's potential.
He also cited the example of India's success in 5G deployment. Mittal said the nation "must recognise the demographic dividend".
India's young and energetic workforce can be an asset for the developed world, which is ageing and tightening its immigration policies, but the industry and government must work towards making this talent pool job-ready for the future, he mentioned.
"The rapid growth of global capability centres (GCCs) in India is a clear signal of this potential," Mittal added.
On the research and development front, the country needs to ramp up its investment in innovation as well as deep scientific research, and the industry needs to take the lead.
A public-private partnership in R&D can create a multiplier effect in India, said Mittal.
"We need to build purpose-driven products and services and focus on exporting with greater value addition. Over the next 10 years, with the right investments, we can see a transformation - especially in semiconductors, which are becoming strategically vital," Mittal told the gathering.
He also cited the example of northeastern states that are rich in oil and gas reserves that are not yet fully tapped.
Mittal further stated that government policies should be co-created along with industry's participation, and bodies such as the CII need to ask the government what is needed.
The industrialist also mentioned that robust electronics manufacturing and the National Semiconductor Mission are steps in the right direction.
"Over the next 10 years, with the right investments, we can see a transformation - especially in semiconductors, which are becoming strategically vital," he noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment