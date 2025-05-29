Ben Sulayem Backed To Seek New FIA Term By Member Clubs Across Americas

Dubai, UAE, 29May, 2025: Mohammed Ben Sulayem has received powerful backing to seek a second term of office as President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) after achieving an 'extraordinary' turnaround in its fortunes.

A letter of support from 36 FIA Region III & IV clubs encompassing the Americas, and the Vice Presidents for Sport – North and South America, has strongly urged Ben Sulayem to continue his work to secure the future of the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide.

Representing clubs from across South and Central America, and Canada, and signed under the name of 'Hermanos' (brothers), the letter thanks the FIA President“for your service, commitment, vision, and, above all, the delivery of your Manifesto promised to us, the members.

It goes on to say:“We are all acutely aware of the catastrophic financial situation you inherited. Without the decisive and bold actions you took from day one, the very future of the FIA would have been at risk.

“The turnaround achieved in less than four years is nothing short of extraordinary, especially when coupled with the implementation of professional management systems that you deployed in parallel.

The letter adds:“As club Presidents, we have personally felt and experienced the daily focus you and your leadership team have placed on supporting and engaging with us – the members – treating each of us with equal respect. This inclusive approach is deeply appreciated.

“We also recognize and commend the significant efforts made by you and your team to reposition the FIA as a global leader in both mobility and motorsport. The strength and reputation of the FIA brand have clearly grown as a result of your leadership.”

The Americas club presidents conclude their message to Ben Sulayem by saying:“We

understand that four years is a short time to complete the ambitious reforms you have

initiated. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to seek re-election at the upcoming AGA, (FIA Annual General Assembly) so that you may continue the important work you have started, with our full support.”

Among those to have signed the letter of support is Ricardo Morales Rubio, FIA Region IV (South America and Central America) President, and Fabiana Ecclestone, FIA Vice President for Sport – South America.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sualyem, said:“I am honoured by the support I've received from across 36 Member Clubs in Regions III and IV. It is a privilege to be part of such a dedicated global community.

“My commitment remains steadfast: to lead a federation that puts its Member Clubs at the core of everything we do and to continue to deliver across my manifesto promises.

“I remain committed to expanding motorsport participation through grassroots initiatives and accessibility programs like the Affordable Cross Car and the Global Karting Plan.

“At the same time, I continue to empower every region by leveraging the FIA's mobility expertise, reinforcing its central role in the automotive industry, and leading vital conversations around the future of sustainable cities, road safety, and intelligent transport systems. Together, we will continue to deliver a stronger FIA we can each be proud of.”

The FIA recently announced a pivotal turnaround in its financial health under the leadership of Ben Sulayem. At the end of the fiscal year 2024, the Fédération reported that is has achieved a robust operating result of € 4.7m, and an operating income of € 182.0m. This takes it from a considerable financial loss of €-24.0m in 2021, before Ben Sulayem was elected.

Since Ben Sulayem's election as President in 2021, the organisation has undergone a comprehensive strategic transformation process, designed to radically improve internal systems and processes.

The FIA has strengthened its teams, optimised its working practices and shifted to a more efficient and financially sustainable model.

Caption: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem pictured during a recent meeting with FIA Americas member clubs.

