Influencer Crypto Costa Opens Short Position On XRP Via Bydfi

XRP Surges Past $2.3 Amid Bullish Momentum

XRP recently climbed to $2.3, marking a significant rally after clearing a key psychological resistance level. The price movement follows renewed optimism in the broader Ripple ecosystem, fueled by legal progress and sustained investor interest. Trading volumes and social metrics have surged, reflecting growing retail and institutional participation in the asset.

BYDFi Ambassador Crypto Costa Against the Tide

While broader sentiment remains optimistic, Costa has taken a contrarian stance by initiating a short-selling strategy against XRP's rally.









“I'm starting to scale into a short on #XRP. First short entry at $2.3,” Costa posted on X.“I think the top for this centralized coin is long gone, so I'm planning to hold the short through the upcoming dumps in the coming weeks and months.”

While Costa's tone remains provocative, the move has sparked renewed discussion about XRP's short-term volatility. As a trader, he noted BYDFi's execution speed, depth of liquidity, and contract infrastructure as factors influencing his choice of platform for this trade.

About Crypto Costa

Crypto Costa is recognized for his outspoken market views and educational content across X and YouTube. Known for his contrarian takes, he shares trading insights with a global audience and joined BYDFi as a brand ambassador earlier this year.

About BYDFi

Established in 2020, BYDFi has grown to serve over 1,000,000 users across 190+ countries and regions. The platform has been recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges & Apps for Beginners of 2025 , and offers a full suite of trading products-including spot, perpetual contracts, copy trading, trading bots, and on-chain tools-designed to support both beginners and experienced crypto users.

BYDFi is committed to providing a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.



