Azimut And KGHM Launch Exploration Campaign At Kukamas
|Platinum Group Elements (PGE)
|Sample
|Sample
|Ni
|Co
|Cu
|Au
|Te
|Pt
|Pd
|Rh
|Ir
|Ru
|Os
|TOTAL PGE
|ID
|Type
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(ppb)
|(ppm)
|(ppb)
|(ppb)
|(ppb)
|(ppb)
|(ppb)
|(ppb)
|(g/t)
|G435306
|grab
|4.72
|0.07
|3.04
|109
|6.29
|383
|3120
|373
|165
|1065
|145
|5.25
|G435307
|grab
|5.93
|0.07
|0.39
|178
|19.20
|3310
|6390
|105
|26
|108
|18
|9.96
|G435308
|grab
|5.04
|0.08
|2.00
|179
|6.15
|363
|3460
|418
|193
|1200
|188
|5.82
|G435309
|grab
|9.35
|0.15
|1.10
|48
|10.05
|293
|2110
|185
|21
|61
|10
|2.68
|G435311
|grab
|7.08
|0.12
|0.81
|31
|32.10
|2370
|8990
|69
|11
|12
|3
|11.46
|G435312
|grab
|5.76
|0.08
|0.52
|119
|6.63
|1320
|2690
|210
|71
|361
|58
|4.71
|G435313
|grab
|5.91
|0.11
|0.39
|24
|4.53
|672
|2140
|255
|85
|410
|64
|3.63
|G435318
|grab
|8.04
|0.18
|1.02
|344
|13.20
|255
|2960
|666
|290
|1750
|260
|6.18
|G435401
|grab
|4.41
|0.12
|0.27
|54
|8.15
|477
|2430
|267
|89
|581
|84
|3.93
|G435402
|grab
|3.48
|0.07
|0.33
|78
|6.65
|1020
|1880
|121
|33
|174
|23
|3.25
|G435403
|grab
|6.85
|0.12
|0.99
|80
|14.05
|1915
|4510
|302
|123
|676
|110
|7.64
|G435404
|grab
|4.88
|0.09
|0.46
|169
|6.02
|646
|2810
|425
|147
|910
|165
|5.10
|G435405
|grab
|3.78
|0.06
|1.44
|27
|6.47
|731
|2320
|312
|97
|671
|102
|4.23
|G435406
|grab
|5.53
|0.09
|1.90
|519
|10.30
|3650
|3880
|353
|94
|571
|93
|8.64
|G435407
|grab
|4.28
|0.08
|2.91
|250
|11.45
|808
|3520
|289
|128
|797
|122
|5.66
|G435408
|grab
|4.12
|0.05
|0.45
|109
|6.50
|819
|2040
|204
|81
|471
|79
|3.69
|G435409
|grab
|3.58
|0.06
|0.72
|48
|6.62
|1080
|3290
|214
|91
|552
|78
|5.31
|G435410
|grab
|6.86
|0.09
|2.35
|438
|15.15
|2420
|3540
|460
|190
|1225
|199
|8.03
|G435433
|channel
|4.70
|0.06
|0.46
|102
|4.37
|712
|2090
|283
|121
|755
|109
|4.07
|G435434
|channel
|4.02
|0.06
|0.48
|111
|4.34
|1045
|2100
|219
|80
|497
|67
|4.01
|G435435
|channel
|5.56
|0.08
|0.57
|72
|5.38
|919
|2560
|301
|109
|659
|106
|4.65
|G435436
|channel
|4.77
|0.07
|0.43
|74
|5.53
|1170
|2540
|206
|77
|413
|73
|4.48
|G435457
|grab
|3.69
|0.07
|0.21
|28
|6.22
|560
|1830
|272
|106
|728
|93
|3.59
|L596016
|core
|4.47
|0.07
|0.24
|20
|9.12
|612
|4810
|161
|38
|275
|40
|5.94
|L596017
|core
|4.55
|0.07
|0.26
|41
|3.57
|555
|1160
|185
|61
|318
|52
|2.33
|L596189
|core
|17.25
|0.21
|0.89
|1135
|9.97
|477
|4770
|953
|288
|1370
|228
|8.09
|L596190
|core
|7.41
|0.10
|0.70
|80
|22.40
|3230
|12150
|91
|12
|29
|7
|15.52
|L596398
|core
|3.46
|0.07
|0.21
|21
|6.07
|459
|2140
|239
|88
|556
|84
|3.57
|L596963
|core
|19.60
|0.27
|0.81
|240
|9.18
|2200
|6640
|1160
|436
|2750
|453
|13.64
|L597023
|core
|5.30
|0.12
|0.12
|12
|7.68
|469
|1530
|184
|146
|394
|213
|2.94
About the Kukamas Property
Kukamas covers a cumulative strike length of 41 kilometres and comprises 665 claims in two claim blocks for a total surface area of 337.8 square kilometres. The project benefits from major infrastructure, including high-voltage power lines, and its proximity to the Trans-Taiga Road, an all-weather regional highway 4 kilometres to the south, and the La Grande-3 airstrip and hydroelectric generating station. The closest town is Radisson, 80 kilometres to the west-northwest.
Analytical Methods
Thirty (30) high-grade samples of the Perseus Zone, with grades ranging from 3.46% to 19.60% Ni, were selected for additional analysis and sent to ALS Laboratories in Johannesburg, South Africa, where they were analyzed for the complete suite of platinum group elements (Pt, Pd, Ph, Ir, Os, Ru) by nickel sulphide collection fire assay and ICP-MS finish. These samples consist of nineteen (19) sawed grab samples collected from the discovery outcrop, four (4) one-metre-long channel samples from the same outcrop, and seven (7) sawed half-core drill core samples. Note that grab samples are selective by nature and unlikely to represent average grades.
Project Management and Qualified Person
Rock Lefrançois (P.Geo.), Azimut's Vice-President Exploration, is responsible for project management.
Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin Azimut's President and CEO, prepared this press release and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed herein, including the previously reported results presented by Azimut in the figures supporting this press release. He is acting as the Company's qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About KGHM International
KGHM International is a subsidiary of the Polish corporation KGHM Polska Miedź S.A., a leading producer of copper and silver for over 60 years, with mining projects in Europe, North America and South America. Under the option agreement, KGHM can acquire an initial 50% interest in the Property from Azimut by funding $5.0 million in work expenditures over four years. KGHM has a second option to earn an additional 20% interest according to certain terms and conditions, which include delivering a preliminary economic analysis (a PEA*), and incurring work expenditures of at least $4.2 million over three years (see press release of December 8, 2022).
About Azimut
Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec, controlling strategic land positions for gold, copper, nickel and lithium.
The Company's wholly owned flagship project, the Elmer Gold Project , is at the resource stage ( 311,200 oz Indicated and 513,900 oz Inferred using a gold price of US$1,800 per ounce **) and has a strong exploration upside. Azimut is also advancing the Galinée lithium discovery with its joint venture partner SOQUEM Inc. In addition, significant exploration progress was made in 2024 on the Wabamisk (antimony-gold, lithium), Kukamas (nickel-copper-PGE) and Pilipas (lithium) projects.
Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system) enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. The Company's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet.
Contact and Information
Jean-Marc Lulin, President and CEO
Tel.: (450) 646-3015 – Fax: (450) 646-3045
Jonathan Rosset, Vice President Corporate Development
Tel: (604) 202-7531
...
Notes
The results of Azimut's work on the Kukamas Property since the acquisition of the project by the Company in 2019, have been presented in 11 press releases, including the results disclosed in this release. The press releases are available on the Company's website or through SEDAR ( ). The technical reports related to these programs have been filed with Quebec's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests and are accessible via SIGÉOM.
(*) PEA: Early-stage technical and economic study conducted for a mining project. It evaluates the potential viability of a mineral resource by outlining preliminary estimates of mining methods, production rates, capital and operating costs, and potential economic returns.
(**) Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Patwon Deposit, Elmer Property, Quebec. Canada , dated January 4, 2024, and prepared by Martin Perron, P.Eng., Chafana Hamed Sako, P.Geo., Vincent Nadeau-Benoit, P.Geo., and Simon Boudreau, P.Eng., of InnovExplo Inc.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events related to the drilling results from the Kukamas Property. To the extent that any statements in this press release contain information that is not historical, the statements are essentially forward-looking and are often identified by words such as“consider”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“estimate”,“intend”,“project”,“plan”,“potential”,“suggest” and“believe”. The forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause such differences, particularly volatility and sensitivity to market metal prices, the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates, imprecision in reserve estimates, recoveries of gold and other metals, environmental risks including increased regulatory burdens, unexpected geological conditions, adverse mining conditions, community and non-governmental organization actions, changes in government regulations and policies, including laws and policies, global outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities, as well as other development and operating risks. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required to do so by applicable securities laws. The reader is directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in our most recent Annual Report filed on SEDAR+ for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment