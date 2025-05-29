JETOUR Boxy SUV Carnival Kicks Off: Travel+ Strategy Redefines Off-Road Culture

Shapotou, Zhongwei, on the edge of China's fourth-largest desert, showcases the rugged design of JETOUR's T1 and T2 models. The vehicles contrast sharply with the desert, embodying a spirit of freedom.

The 2025 JETOUR T1 i-DM debuts as the industry's first triple-motor PHEV boxy SUV, powered by a 1.5T hybrid engine and a P1+P3+P4 motor setup. It delivers 435 kW, 840 N.m of peak torque, and a 220 km pure-electric range. With a 43.2 kWh battery supporting external discharge and an XWD intelligent four-wheel-drive system, it excels in both urban and off-road driving. The model will be gradually introduced to international markets.

From the 2018 debut of the first boxy concept car to the 2025 JETOUR T1 i-DM's new technical benchmark, JETOUR's boxy SUV has seen rapid sales growth: 180,000 units sold in 2022, 315,000 in 2023, and over 568,000 in 2024. JETOUR has gained 1.7 million users and 50 million fans worldwide. According to first-quarter data, JETOUR is the No.1 Chinese brand in markets like the UAE, Peru, and Angola.

JETOUR's success stems from its user-oriented "Travel+" strategy, combining "ICE + PHEV" to meet diverse needs. With 1,100+ accessories, the JMK refit brand, 176 campsites across 121 cities, and 332 partners, it is the only automaker offering a full "Travel+" lifestyle.

The event combined industry trends, lifestyle, product experience, and off-road culture, showing the "Travel+" strategy as part of daily life. Over 7 years, JETOUR has led the boxy SUV segment with classic design and innovation. Going forward, JETOUR will enter premium off-road markets with advanced technology and diverse products, making every drive a great journey.

