JETOUR Boxy SUV Carnival Kicks Off: Travel+ Strategy Redefines Off-Road Culture
Shapotou, Zhongwei, on the edge of China's fourth-largest desert, showcases the rugged design of JETOUR's T1 and T2 models. The vehicles contrast sharply with the desert, embodying a spirit of freedom.
The 2025 JETOUR T1 i-DM debuts as the industry's first triple-motor PHEV boxy SUV, powered by a 1.5T hybrid engine and a P1+P3+P4 motor setup. It delivers 435 kW, 840 N.m of peak torque, and a 220 km pure-electric range. With a 43.2 kWh battery supporting external discharge and an XWD intelligent four-wheel-drive system, it excels in both urban and off-road driving. The model will be gradually introduced to international markets.
From the 2018 debut of the first boxy concept car to the 2025 JETOUR T1 i-DM's new technical benchmark, JETOUR's boxy SUV has seen rapid sales growth: 180,000 units sold in 2022, 315,000 in 2023, and over 568,000 in 2024. JETOUR has gained 1.7 million users and 50 million fans worldwide. According to first-quarter data, JETOUR is the No.1 Chinese brand in markets like the UAE, Peru, and Angola.
JETOUR's success stems from its user-oriented "Travel+" strategy, combining "ICE + PHEV" to meet diverse needs. With 1,100+ accessories, the JMK refit brand, 176 campsites across 121 cities, and 332 partners, it is the only automaker offering a full "Travel+" lifestyle.
The event combined industry trends, lifestyle, product experience, and off-road culture, showing the "Travel+" strategy as part of daily life. Over 7 years, JETOUR has led the boxy SUV segment with classic design and innovation. Going forward, JETOUR will enter premium off-road markets with advanced technology and diverse products, making every drive a great journey.
SOURCE Jetour
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment