Goldfields Joins Mining In Motion As Bronze Sponsor

South African-based global mining firm Goldfields has confirmed its participation at the upcoming Mining in Motion Summit – Ghana's premier gathering for mining stakeholders, scheduled for June 2 – 4, 2025 in Accra – as a bronze sponsor.

As one of the world's largest gold producers and a key player in Ghana's mining landscape, Gold Fields' involvement signals its deep commitment to the country's mining sector. Under the theme Sustainable Mining&Local Growth – Leveraging Resources for Global Growth, the summit brings together leading mining firms like Gold Fields, government officials and international stakeholders to shape the future of gold mining in Ghana.

As a bronze sponsor, Gold Fields will engage in high-level panel discussions, exclusive networking sessions, and project showcases - demonstrating its long-term vision and alignment with Ghana's goal of using the mining sector as a driver of economic growth.

In April 2025, Gold Fields received a 12-month renewal of its mining license for the Damang Mine, allowing the company to further invest in infill drilling aimed at extending the mine's operational life and production capacity.

Gold Fields also operates the Tarkwa Mine - Africa's largest open-pit gold mine and a pillar of Ghana's gold sector - which produces over 551,000 ounces of gold annually. As the company targets a global production range of 2 to 3 million ounces per annum over the next decade, Ghana remains a central hub in achieving that ambition.

Mining in Motion 2025 provides an invaluable platform for Gold Fields to deepen its engagement with Ghanaian government officials, forge new strategic partnerships, and strengthen existing relationships within the mining ecosystem. The firm's participation highlights its ongoing role in supporting Ghana's sustainable development, economic resilience, and leadership in global gold production.

Organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative – led by Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of Ghana's Ashanti Kingdom – in collaboration with Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, World Bank, and the World Gold Council, with the support of Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the summit offers unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders.

