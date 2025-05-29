403
Centre Pompidou Shuts Paris Doors Until 2030, Bets On Brazilian Frontier With New Branch
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Centre Pompidou, Paris's iconic modern art museum, will close fully in September 2025 for a five-year renovation to remove asbestos and upgrade facilities, with reopening set for 2030.
Simultaneously, its first South American branch will open in November 2027 in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, near the UNESCO-listed Iguaçu Falls. This $240 million Paris overhaul aligns with a global expansion strategy, as confirmed by the French Ministry of Culture and Centre Pompidou leadership.
The Brazilian unit, funded by Paraná State and designed by Paraguayan architect Solano Benitez, prioritizes sustainability and regional integration. Benitez, a 2016 Venice Biennale winner, will use raw materials to blend the structure with its forest surroundings.
The facility includes exhibition spaces, performance halls, research labs, and a public plaza, aiming to highlight South American artists while borrowing from the Pompidou 's 150,000-work collection.
This project emerges from strengthened Franco-Brazilian ties during the 2025 Cultural Year, which promotes bilateral artistic exchanges. Paraná's government estimates the museum could boost regional tourism revenue, already accounting for 10% of local GDP.
Paris Closure and South American Expansion
Temporary Paris exhibitions will continue until September 2025, after which the entire building closes for asbestos removal and energy upgrades. The Foz do Iguaçu branch follows Pompidou satellites in Málaga, Shanghai, and Brussels, with a Seoul location planned for 2026.
Unlike previous ventures, this marks the institution's first direct investment in South America, reflecting a strategic pivot toward emerging cultural markets. Construction bids will open in mid-2025, with operational management later tendered to Brazilian firms.
While Paris's closure disrupts its 50-year legacy, the Brazilian expansion underscores a pragmatic shift: leveraging global partnerships to sustain relevance amid declining European arts funding.
The Pompidou's bet on Foz do Iguaçu's tri-border appeal-6 million annual tourists-highlights museums' growing role as economic catalysts beyond traditional hubs.
