PM Modi Delivers Stern Warning To Pakistan: 'I Declare On Behalf Of 140 Crore Indians...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a stern warning to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Alipurduar city of West Bengal, declared that Operation Sindoor is far from over, referring that the mission will continue until its objectives are fully achieved.

PM Modi said by declaring that Operation Sindoor is“not over yet”, he was voicing the resolve of 140 crore Indians, underlining the national significance of the operation.

Speaking of Operation Sindoor which was launched on May 7 when Indian military forces struck nine terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), PM Modi said India destroyed cross-border terror infrastructure,“which Pakistan never thought of.”

"Terrorists had dared to wipe out sindoor of our sisters, but our forces made them realise strength of sindoor. From this land of Bengal, I declare on behalf of 140 crore Indians that Operation Sindoor is not yet over,” PM Modi said.