Akash Ambani Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Assam's Guwahati
Apart from this, Akash Ambani also sought blessings and participated in ritual offerings.
Earlier in the day, the RJIL Chairman also offered prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. According to the details Akash Ambani visited the temple around 1:30 am, and he offered his prayers with all rituals and devotion.
Providing more details on Akash Ambani's visit, a Puri Jagannath temple priest said, as quoted by Free Press Journal,“His darshan was scheduled for yesterday, but due to a problem, it was postponed. He arrived today for darshan at Jagannath's temple at 1:30 PM. Visiting Jagannath's temple is of great importance. Since today is Wednesday, he arrived late for darshan, yet it was God's blessing that he could come, even if delayed. He was overjoyed to see Lord Jagannath for the first time.”
Akash donated a temple to Lord Jagannath, which was presented to the PRO. "We know he visited Jagannath and likely donated a significant amount, though the exact sum is not known, and we with be informed by temple authorities. His mother also donated a temple to Jagannath, a tradition of temple donations passed down through generations," the priest added.
On Wednesday, Akash Ambani even visited the holy city of Varanas , During his visit, he offered prayers at the famous Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He prayed with full devotion and followed all the religious traditions.
The RJIL Chairman also participated in the grand Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.
In April, Akash Ambani had the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara. The temple is one of the most visited religious sites in India and attracts millions of devotees annually.
With agency inputs.
