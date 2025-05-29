India-Philippines Reaching For New Strategic Horizons

MENAFN - Asia Times) This article first appeared on Pacific Forum and is republished with permission. Read the original here .

The Philippines and India have witnessed an upward trajectory in their bilateral partnership amid growing uncertainty over Indo-Pacific security architecture brought by China's expansionism.

While the Philippines' security alliance with the United States remains, there is an ongoing push in Manila for a more multi-aligned foreign policy, preparing for unexpected shifts.

The Philippines' growing strategic cooperation with India demonstrates this multi-alignment, and more robust bilateral ties would complement US interests in preserving the regional rules-based order.

The Philippines-India partnership is becoming a strategically significant relationship grounded in democratic values, shared security concerns, and converging visions for a free and open Indo-Pacific. This evolution reflects a deliberate recalibration in both countries' foreign policies.

For the Philippines, increasingly wary of China's maritime assertiveness in the South China Sea, the search for reliable security partners has intensified. For India, committed to its Act East Policy and a more proactive Indo-Pacific role, strengthening ties with ASEAN states is both timely and essential.

Maturity in bilateral ties began in 2016 under former President Rodrigo Duterte (2016-2022), when Manila sought to veer away from its US alliance to appease China and gain economic concessions. Additionally, by downplaying the 2016 Arbitral Award , Duterte hoped to forge more stable relations with Beijing in the South China Sea.

However, such efforts did not yield significant economic benefits; they emboldened China's expansionist ambitions in the West Philippine Sea-as Manila calls the part of the South China Sea encompassing its 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

To address this strategic mismanagement, Manila decided to work with non-traditional, like-minded partners that can play a role in the Philippines' security.