Locals Fight Back: Residents Repel Militants In Bannu Gun Battle

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)In a bold act of defiance, residents of Landidak in Bannu district took up arms against militants who attempted to enter their area late Tuesday night.

The exchange of gunfire occurred within the limits of Huwaid police station, where locals confronted the infiltrating militants.

During the clash, a police official identified as Murtaza, who was posted at the Bakakhel TDP camp, was martyred.

Three others sustained injuries, including police constable Mir Zaman, schoolteacher Naqeebullah, and a civilian named Khafeezullah.

The injured were swiftly moved to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

Sources revealed that the locals had previously warned militants and criminal elements through jirgas and community meetings not to enter their area. Their firm resistance forced the militants to flee the scene.

The incident highlights a growing trend of local communities standing up against militancy in the region.