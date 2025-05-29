Locals Fight Back: Residents Repel Militants In Bannu Gun Battle
The exchange of gunfire occurred within the limits of Huwaid police station, where locals confronted the infiltrating militants.
During the clash, a police official identified as Murtaza, who was posted at the Bakakhel TDP camp, was martyred.
Also Read: KMU Harassment Case Concluded: Grade-18 Officer Dismissed, Student Expelled Permanently
Three others sustained injuries, including police constable Mir Zaman, schoolteacher Naqeebullah, and a civilian named Khafeezullah.
The injured were swiftly moved to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.
Sources revealed that the locals had previously warned militants and criminal elements through jirgas and community meetings not to enter their area. Their firm resistance forced the militants to flee the scene.
The incident highlights a growing trend of local communities standing up against militancy in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment